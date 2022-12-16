Mass shooting admirer arrested trying to buy grenades, FBI says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Minnesota man who allegedly sympathized with mass shooters and expressed violent racist, homophobic, antisemitic and anti-police views was arrested Wednesday after trying to buy grenades and components to convert his firearms into automatic weapons, the Justice Department announced. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight River William Smith, 20, of Savage, Minn., was charged with one count of possession of a machine gun and one count of attempt to receive and possess destructive devices. A federal public defender for Smith, who remains in custody, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning.

In court documents, investigators detailed the breadth of Smith’s alleged hate-filled beliefs before he tried to buy illegal weapons and components from a federal confidential informant. According to court documents, Smith allegedly admitted to wanting to join an extremist group, expressed his admiration for mass shooters and discussed his desire to eventually die in a shootout with police.

Smith’s arrest comes as the Justice Department has increasingly focused on domestic extremism; the threat has intensified in recent years, with instances such as the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the massacre at a Buffalo grocery store in May by an avowed White supremacist.

In January, Matthew G. Olsen, head of the Justice Department’s national security division, announced the formation of a domestic terrorism unit. The announcement came after a 2021 federal intelligence assessment that indicated the two most lethal categories of domestic terrorist threats facing the United States are from “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists who advocate for the superiority of the White race” and anti-government or -authority extremists, such as violent militia groups.

Investigators began monitoring Smith in September after a “concerned citizen” noticed his odd behavior at a gun range.

The tipster, a retired SWAT commander of a local police department, saw Smith clad in body armor as he set up a plywood barricade and performed rapid reload drills with a handgun; the tipster estimated that Smith fired roughly 300 rounds in 20 minutes — which they considered “excessive behavior.”

According to the court documents, Smith had been on the radar of local law enforcement after a 2019 incident when police were called to his grandmother’s home. Smith, who was 17 at the time, had fired an AK-47 inside and injured her. Law enforcement found multiple firearms and ammunition at the property and removed them — a move that purportedly ignited Smith’s hatred of police. A subsequent review of Smith’s internet history showed searches for Adolf Hitler, Nazism, instructions for converting firearms into automatic weapons and videos of gay people being killed.

In September of this year, the manager at a local gun club to which Smith belonged told investigators that he saw Smith several times dressed in tactical clothing and body armor, firing hundreds of rounds at targets while lying on the ground — all of which he considered unusual behavior.

An FBI informant then connected with Smith over social media and struck up conversations in which Smith allegedly revealed interest in joining the Base, a far-right group whose mission is to prepare for what it considers an impending race war, and praised the alleged shooter who killed five people and wounded 25 others last month at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. The suspect, Smith allegedly said, was “a hero.”

“I’m pro-mass shooting in general,” Smith allegedly said in a message with the FBI’s informant, calling mass shootings “pretty funny.” Smith later said that he wasn’t a mass shooter and that the only people he’d ever kill already have guns and body armor, an apparent reference to law enforcement.

Smith’s text messages with the informant revealed that he was “prepared for a violent exchange with police and that he maintains an intense dislike of minorities, Jewish individuals and homosexuals,” the court documents read.

Smith began talking to a member of the gun club, unaware that he was a second confidential informant, where he launched into detailed questions about how he could obtain hand grenades and auto sears — devices that convert handguns into fully automatic weapons.

The discussion culminated Wednesday in Smith’s alleged attempt to buy nearly $700 in weapons, including three hand grenades and three auto sears.

“You can’t sell stuff to idiots,” Rivers told a confidential informant in a Nov. 15 text exchange, according to court documents. “Preferably you don’t even sell stuff in America. It’s way too easy to get caught here doing that.”

