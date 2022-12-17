Attacker in antisemitic assault yells ‘Kanye 2024’ at man, police say

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The New York Police Department is investigating an alleged attack in Central Park this week in which an attacker assaulted a 63-year-old man and spewed antisemitic comments before yelling out “Kanye 2024,” a reference to rapper Ye’s recent antisemitic rhetoric. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 63-year-old man was walking in Central Park at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a man in his mid-40s allegedly hit him from behind, according to police. When the older man fell to the ground, he broke his hand and chipped a tooth, authorities said.

The attacker then uttered “numerous” antisemitic comments toward the man he had attacked, according to police. Before the attacker fled the scene on a bicycle with an attached trailer featuring a sign reading “Hungry Disabled,” police say the man in his 40s referenced the artist formerly known as Kanye West, who has issued several antisemitic tirades recently.

“Kanye 2024,” the attacker said, according to police.

The 63-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

The incident comes during a period where antisemitic attacks in the United States are at an all-time high. An audit released in April by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) found that there were 2,717 antisemitic incidents reported to the organization in 2021. The total represents not just the highest number of incidents since the ADL started tracking antisemitic attacks in 1979 but also a 34 percent increase from 2020.

That audit, the ADL said, includes “criminal and noncriminal acts of harassment and intimidation, including distribution of hate propaganda, threats and slurs, as well as vandalism and assault.”

Antisemitic attacks have spiked in New York, where such incidents in the city increased by 125 percent last month compared to November 2021, according to data released by the NYPD and reported by the New York ABC affiliate. This month, the NYPD arrested a man who was accused of firing a BB gun at a Jewish father and son outside of a Kosher supermarket in Staten Island, CBS reported. A separate incident this month saw two men — one of whom is Jewish — get indicted by a grand jury in connection to an online threat to attack a New York synagogue, according to CNN.

New York City Councilwoman Gale A. Brewer (D), who represents Central Park, denounced the antisemitic attack in an interview with The Washington Post.

“This attack was particularly awful,” Brewer said, noting that it was a physical and verbal assault by the attacker. “It was horrible on all levels.”

Federal officials recently suggested that this surge of antisemitism is not going away, in part, because of a rise in hate speech and disinformation about Jews on Twitter that is uniting and popularizing some extremists who have helped push people to engage in violent protests.

One person who has come to represent some of that extremism is Ye, who was recently suspended from Twitter after the rapper tweeted an image of a swastika blended in with a star of David. Ye faced another round of condemnation for his incendiary antisemitism after he praised Adolf Hitler and Nazis in an interview with far-right provocateur Alex Jones this month. That came after he dined with former president Donald Trump alongside white supremacist and antisemite Nick Fuentes last month.

“I like Hitler,” Ye told Jones. The rapper later added, “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”

The Wednesday attack in Central Park was quickly condemned by the ADL and others fighting against the rise in antisemitism in the United States.

“Horrified by this reported antisemitic assault of a 63-year-old in Central Park and by the injuries that were allegedly sustained,” the group wrote on Twitter. “Crimes like these have a ripple effect across communities and cause unique trauma on top of physical harm.”

The attacker was last seen around Washington Square Park, the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force tweeted. The NYPD has described him as a man with light complexion who was last seen wearing a brown jacket, multicolored hat and beige pants. Police are asking the public’s assistance in helping to locate the man, who remained at large early Saturday.

A 63-year-old victim suffered lacerations and a chipped tooth after being assaulted by this perpetrator inside Central Park.

Numerous anti-Jewish statements were made prior to the assault.

The perpetrator has been tracked as far south as Washington Square Park, post incident pic.twitter.com/2CSbzibm4A — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) December 15, 2022

Brewer said the attack with an alleged reference to “Kanye 2024” is the latest example of why so many are nervous at a time when antisemitism and hate crimes have hit historic levels.

“I don’t understand how people could be like this,” she said.

Michelle Boorstein, Isaac Arnsdorf and Joseph Menn contributed to this report.

