Tyler Perry, Shonda Rhimes help keep ‘radical Black’ play on Broadway

In November, 27-year-0ld Jordan E. Cooper made history as the youngest American playwright ever on Broadway when he previewed his show “Ain’t No Mo’,” which began an open run in New York City this month, meaning the show would go on for as long as it was profitable. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But before the cast members went onstage Dec. 9, they got unexpected news, Cooper said during a speech after curtain call. The show would be closing on Broadway on Dec. 18 — less than three weeks after its opening night.

The announcement appeared to surprise audience members, some of whom exclaimed “What?” and “No!” according to video of the moment.

Cooper, a queer Black playwright, has said he wrote “Ain’t No Mo’” on the premise of a hypothetical question: “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” In a Dec. 9 open letter, he described the play as a “radical Black work” that “belongs on Broadway too!”

“In the name of art, in the name of resistance, in the name of we belong here too … PLEASE SUPPORT THIS PRODUCTION AND BUY A TICKET and come have church with us,” he wrote.

Echoing his curtain-call speech, Cooper took the plea to Instagram as well, posting the open letter with the hashtag #SaveAINTNOMO, hoping to garner support for the show.

It didn’t take long. After the social media push, a host of celebrities — including filmmaker Tyler Perry, singer Queen Latifah and TV producer Shonda Rhimes — answered Cooper’s call, buying out shows, donating to the production and hosting special performances of “Ain’t No Mo’.” On Thursday, Cooper announced that the show had been extended on Broadway through Dec. 23.

“Thank you to everyone who bought a ticket or sponsored one, or posted, or shared, or told someone about the show,” he wrote on Instagram. “We’ve had sold out audiences all week.”

The comedy came to Broadway this year after an extended run at the Public Theater in 2019.

At the time, the show was named a New York Times Critic’s Pick. And this year, the Wrap called it “the most audacious” and “the best new play” to open on Broadway.

“Moving faster than a transatlantic jet plane, this unprecedented, unpredictable comedy speeds through the turbulent skies of being Black in today’s America,” the show’s description says. “Brilliantly blending sketch, satire, avant garde theater, and a dose of drag, AIN’T NO MO’ will leave you crying with laughter—and thinking through the tears.”

The production is directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, who made his Broadway debut alongside Cooper, and produced by filmmaker Lee Daniels, a co-creator of the hit show “Empire.” The average ticket price was set around $50 to make the show more affordable, Cooper said.

In the time since Cooper announced the play was at risk of closing, a number of shows have been bought out by Perry, Rhimes, Sara Ramirez, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Drag queen RuPaul, actor-screenwriter Lena Waithe and Queen Latifah have also hosted special performances. And the show has received donations from other prominent figures, including restaurateur Pinky Cole and producer Swizz Beatz.

Legendary entertainer Whoopi Goldberg came to see “Ain’t No Mo’” and expressed her support in a video posted Friday.

Ramirez, who had roles in “And Just Like That” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” is another one of the stars buying out performances. The actor said in a video posted Saturday that they hope the show runs beyond its extension.

“I really believe in what they are doing right now, and I really don’t think that this show should close on Dec. 23,” Ramirez said.

They encouraged anyone who had the means to spread the word about “Ain’t No Mo’,” post about it on social media or buy tickets to the show at Belasco Theatre.

“I really believe this show can find its audience, it just needs time,” Ramirez said.

On Saturday, Cooper took to Instagram again to thank those who have supported the show.

“If we keep this up, who knows how far we’ll go,” Cooper wrote in the caption. “Like I said, this is bigger than one play, it’s about change.”

