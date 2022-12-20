Magnitude 6.4 earthquake leaves 70,000 without power in Northern California

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked a rural Northern California county Tuesday, buckling roads, cracking a historic bridge and leaving tens of thousands of people without power. The quake occurred near Ferndale, a small city in Humboldt County some 200 miles north of San Francisco, just after 2:30 a.m. local time, the United States Geological Survey reported. Authorities were assessing the extent of the impact, but the county sheriff’s office said “widespread damages to roads and homes” had been reported.

By midmorning, more than 70,000 customers in Humboldt — 72 percent of the tracked population — remained without electricity, according to the website PowerOutage.us.

The county’s emergency services office warned residents to “be prepared for aftershocks,” the smaller temblors that follow large earthquakes. As of 9 a.m., the USGS had observed at least 17 aftershocks of a magnitude 3.0 or higher, which were strong enough to be felt in the surrounding area.

No fatalities have been reported and two people were injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Advertisement

In the aftermath, rattled residents posted photos and footage of toppled furniture and jumbled rooms.

“That was a big one,” the Ferndale-based journalist Caroline Titus said on Twitter. “House is a mess.”

Some of the most consequential damage was reported at Fernbridge, a concrete arch bridge that has spanned the Eel River since 1911 and has survived a barrage of floods and earthquakes.

At least one crack was visible on the bridge in a photo from the region’s arm of California’s Department of Transportation. Mike McGuire, who represents the area in the state Senate, said the bridge would be closed “out of an abundance of caution” while engineers assessed the structure.

Humboldt is a county of about 136,000 that sits on the state’s rugged northern coast and is famous for its vast stretches of old-growth redwood forests and its miles of protected parkland. The region is also known for a frontier spirit and has become a capital of the country’s cannabis industry.

GiftOutline Gift Article