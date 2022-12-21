Iowa police chief kept and sold department machine guns, officials say

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Police Chief Bradley Wendt had a long shopping list for his department in Adair, Iowa. Between 2018 and 2022, he requested around 90 firearms, including rifles, submachine guns and a .50-caliber belt-fed machine gun, an indictment alleges. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Prosecutors say Adair’s police department never staffed more than three full-time officers during that period to serve the small town of around 800 people about 50 miles west of Des Moines. Nevertheless, Wendt, 46, allegedly declared to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that the entire arsenal was intended for police use or weapons demonstrations so the department could evaluate them for future purchase.

Wendt is accused of using the weapons, some of which prosecutors say he obtained through a gun store that he also owns, for his own personal gain. He sold several rifles to individual buyers across the country, charged patrons to fire police department weapons in a public “machine gun shoot” he advertised on Facebook and intended to sell other firearms in the future, according to the indictment. He’s also accused of mounting a heavy machine gun on top of his personal vehicle, a Humvee.

On Dec. 14, a federal grand jury charged Wendt and an associate, Robert Williams, with conspiracy to make false statements and defraud ATF. Wendt was also charged with illegal possession of a machine gun.

“Brad Wendt is charged with exploiting his position as chief of police to unlawfully obtain and sell guns for his own personal profit,” FBI agent Eugene Kowel said in a Department of Justice news release.

Wendt “adamantly denies these charges and will plead not guilty,” Nicholas Klinefeldt, Wendt’s attorney, told The Washington Post.

Court records do not list an attorney for Williams, who did not respond to an email seeking comment. The Adair Police Department also did not respond to requests from The Post.

In a statement to KCCI last week, Adair City Attorney Clint Fichter said none of the alleged conduct involved city money or oversight.

Wendt was placed on paid leave after authorities searched his house, office and business in August, the Des Moines Register reported. Klinefeldt said Wendt was reinstated by the Adair City Council shortly afterward, but was placed on paid leave again on Friday. The city’s website, as of Tuesday night, listed him as police chief.

Federal laws generally prohibit the sale, transfer and possession of machine guns manufactured after 1986 — with the exception of those sold to law enforcement agencies for official use. Certain licensed dealers may, with a letter of request from a law enforcement agency, acquire machine guns solely to provide a weapons demonstration to those agencies.

In addition to being Adair’s police chief, prosecutors say, Wendt owns and operates one such business, BW Outfitters, that is licensed to acquire weapons for law enforcement agencies.

In total, Wendt purchased 10 weapons for his police department, attempted to buy 15 more and requested the demonstration of 65 additional firearms from various licensed dealers, the indictment alleges. Thirteen of the weapons requested for demonstration were allegedly obtained by his own gun store. Twenty-seven more were acquired by other licensed dealers, whom prosecutors allege were friends or business associates of Wendt’s, including Williams.

BW Outfitters did not immediately respond to a request for comment. State records still list Wendt as the registered agent of the business.

In July 2021 and February 2022, Wendt allegedly sold four submachine guns purchased in 2020 and 2019 and registered to the Adair Police Department to buyers in Florida and Alabama. For selling the four lightweight, fully automatic guns, Wendt turned a personal profit of almost $75,000, the indictment alleges.

Klinefeldt said Wendt was reselling old Adair police weapons for market price after acquiring newer models for the department.

In January 2021, Wendt signed a demonstration request for a .50-caliber machine gun for “special operations and high-risk prisoner transportation details” — despite Adair police not conducting such operations — that allowed a Las Vegas-based dealer to acquire the machine gun, the indictment alleges.

In April, Wendt is accused of hosting a “machine gun shoot” with Williams in western Iowa, where he allegedly charged patrons to fire weapons registered to or requested for the Adair Police Department. He charged $5 per round of ammunition for patrons to fire the machine gun mounted on his Humvee, according to the indictment.

In February, Wendt posted videos on his Facebook page of someone firing a Humvee-mounted machine gun at two empty cars in a field and a woman at a range firing a submachine gun — one that the indictment alleges is a police-registered firearm — with the caption “come shoot mp7 April 16th,” punctuated with a smiling emoji.

Klinefeldt said Wendt did not profit from the shooting event and charged patrons to recoup the cost of ammunition fired, and that it is legal for gun dealers to use firearms that they acquired through demonstration requests from law enforcement, then retained in their inventory.

Not all of Wendt’s requests were approved. In November 2020 and January 2021, he allegedly sought permission to purchase a minigun, a powerful six-barreled gun typically mounted on military helicopters that fires 3,000 rounds per minute, according to the indictment.

Upon being turned down by a manufacturer, he obtained a quote to have a minigun built from a second manufacturer and, as police chief, requested a demonstration of the gun through BW Outfitters, his own business, writing that the weapon was “suitable for engagements and suppressive fire,” according to the indictment. The second request was rejected by ATF.

If convicted, Wendt faces a maximum term of 10 years in prison, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. He is due in court on Jan. 5.

