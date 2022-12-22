A nurse taped his sexual abuse of patients, cops say. He called it his ‘Dexter’ collection.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Checking on a patient last July, an employee at a Colorado hospital noticed that the lights were off in the ICU room and that the curtain around the bed was drawn. She pulled back the curtain — and found a disturbing sight. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The patient was unconscious, her gown pulled up to expose her breasts and genitals, the employee later told authorities. A nurse, Christopher Lambros, was resting his head on the woman’s stomach, holding up a cellphone as if snapping a selfie.

A police investigation launched the same day uncovered deleted photos and videos showing the 61-year-old nurse sexually assaulting the unconscious patient and at least two others, according to an arrest report from the Grand Junction Police Department. In one video, police said, Lambros whispered to himself, “Don’t ever get rid of these videos.”

“You need to keep them forever … this is your Dexter collection,” he allegedly said, referring to the television show about a blood-spatter expert who has a double life as a serial killer.

The scope of the abuse at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colo., a city of about 65,000 near the Utah border, is not yet known. Five months after the employee’s July 9 encounter with Lambros in the ICU room, officials say the investigation is ongoing. Mesa County District Attorney Daniel Rubinstein said during a November hearing that investigators believe they have discovered a fourth victim whose assault took place in 2016.

Pointing in part to the Dexter comments, he told a judge that authorities are concerned they could find a “vast number of victims.”

Lambros’s attorney, Scott Burrill, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Patients who allegedly were abused by the former nurse said their lives have been shattered. They described their shock at being violated while at their most vulnerable — in a hospital, sometimes while on ventilators.

“It’s devastated my life — devastated me,” one victim said in courtroom testimony. “You know, I thought I was safe at the hospital — and a nurse does this to me!”

Two filed a lawsuit this week against St. Mary’s and parent companies SCL Health and Intermountain Healthcare. Proposed as a class-action suit, it argues that the companies knew or should have known about the wrongdoing of their employee, who began working for the hospital in 2012.

“St. Mary’s put the monster in the room,” said the victims’ attorney, Siddhartha Rathod. “And St. Mary’s didn’t supervise the monster when he was in the room. Yes, the responsibility lies with Lambros for his conduct. But responsibility also lies with St. Mary’s.”

In a statement, the hospital said it placed Lambros on administrative leave, removed his access to St. Mary’s and its patients, and reported him to law enforcement after the colleague who walked in on him reported what she had seen to her supervisor. He was fired after his October arrest.

St. Mary’s Medical Center President Bryan Johnson said the hospital is cooperating with the police investigation.

“What this former nurse is accused of is reprehensible and goes against everything we believe and value at St. Mary’s Medical Center,” he said in a statement. “Patients put their trust in us and should feel safe in our care. We are working closely with law enforcement to protect our patients from those who intend to cause harm.”

Lambros is being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility on three charges of sexual assault against a victim who was helpless or unable to consent; each charge carries a penalty of four to 12 years in prison, with a potential of up to 32 years in extraordinary circumstances. Rubinstein said during the November hearing that the charges Lambros faces could put him away for more years than he has remaining in his life.

His bond was set at $1 million during the hearing.

One of the women he is accused of assaulting spoke in the courtroom, according to a transcript, saying between sobs that Lambros “should never walk out anywhere!” She said she was on life support when she was preyed upon.

Another alleged victim, a 45-year-old rancher who is part of the lawsuit, told The Post that she was intubated when she arrived at St. Mary’s from another health-care facility last June. Her airway was swollen, and she spent days unconscious in the ICU where Lambros worked as a nurse.

When she came to, she said, she told her mother she felt like something was “off.”

“I kept telling her, ‘Something’s not right,’ ” recalled the woman, whom The Post is identifying by her initials, J.V. “I didn’t know what, but I knew it wasn’t right. And I hate the fact this is the answer.”

She said she was sexually assaulted as a child, and when police told her last fall they believed she had been victimized at the hospital, “all that past trauma came back to the forefront.” She was struggling with the feeling “that somebody can just use your body how they want and you have no say in it.”

Since finding out about the alleged assault, J.V. said she has started therapy and taking medication for anxiety and depression. She’s still paying bills for her stay at the hospital — $905 a month. She gets a paper statement and a text telling her each time the money is withdrawn from her account.

“I can’t believe they’re still charging me,” she said. “It’s a reminder every month.”

