Displaced Hurricane Ian survivors brace for a holiday without a home Kate Gauntt, left, in front of her family's destroyed home in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., nearly three months after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area. (Thomas Simonetti/For The Washington Post)

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The big mango wood table on John and Kate Gauntt’s storm-battered second floor was set with paper plates and a tray full of Costco hot dogs. The couple gathered their kids, said a quick prayer and started serving. Meals like this have become sacrosanct for the family of 10 since Hurricane Ian inundated their house by the beach in late September, destroying their belongings and forcing them to strip the interior down to the studs and subflooring. This is where they talk, laugh, play games and unwind in the evening before packing into a trailer in their driveway to sleep.

“Family is sacred,” said John Gauntt, 38. “We choose the quality of our relationship over the quality of our stuff.”

Three months after Ian struck, thousands of Floridians whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the Category 4 hurricane remain displaced. The total number living without permanent housing is unclear, but more than 52,000 households have been approved for rental assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to FEMA statistics, hinting at the scope of the problem.

Many of those who lost homes say they felt the foundations of their lives and futures shift beneath them. Some face the prospect of permanent displacement if their fortunes don’t change in the new year. Others wrestle with painful decisions about how to move forward in a region devastated by the historic storm.

For the Gauntts and their eight children, who range in age from 15 months to 15 years, the gutted house briefly feels like a home again when they gather for dinner.

But their situation is untenable. There are too many construction hazards for the family to stay inside for long, and the trailer is cramped. The couple worries about the older kids growing restless as this limbo drags on. As the holidays approach, they face an agonizing choice: part with the house and uproot the family or slowly chip away at repairs until they can move back in.

“At the end of the day,” said Kate Gauntt, 34, “we’re still kind of living in a war zone with kids.”

Christmas in an Airbnb

In an Airbnb in central Fort Myers, Toby Hillen poured a glass of Hawaiian Punch and sank into the couch with her dog, a Chihuahua-dachshund named Cody.

It had been another exhausting day of paperwork and phone calls in the seemingly endless scramble to find a stable place to live. She had already been denied a temporary trailer from FEMA. Now she was waiting on rental assistance.

“Trying to get any answers,” she joked, “is like trying to explain how the color nine smells.”

The past month has felt like a race against time for the 51-year-old mother and her teenage daughter, Emily.

The mobile home they shared in Fort Myers filled with nine inches of sewage, leaving it uninhabitable until she can pay for a full renovation.

The vacation rental they were in now was a stopgap, set to end three days after Christmas with no option to extend. Even if they could stay, Hillen’s salary as a cashier at a miniature-golf course wouldn’t be enough to cover it.

For weeks she scoured apartment listings. Prices had spiked in the area, but moving to a cheaper place farther inland was out of the question.

“The only normalcy we have,” Hillen said, “is that my daughter can go to school, and I can go to work.”

Two of the apartments they toured were non-starters. One was badly storm-damaged, the other tucked in a neighborhood where they didn’t feel safe.

Finally, a suitable two-bedroom came up. They could barely afford it. But it was clean and quiet, and close to Emily’s school. Plus, it had hurricane windows. Hillen signed the lease.

They’re spending Christmas in their Airbnb. A few people in the community helped them with presents, and Hillen put up a tiny tree in the living room. The real gift, though, would be the new roof over their heads.

“That hurdle is crossed,” Hillen said. “Now we’ve just got to figure out how to furnish the place.”

‘The best we can’

Scott and Sammy Wilson met here years ago, when he was a bouncer and she was a bartender at the Lani Kai Island Resort. They had come for the beach, for the sun, and stayed for each other, finding work in a supply house for the shrimp boats on San Carlos Island.

Ian left their two-bedroom house by the boatyard mangled beyond repair and wiped out the mobile home they owned across the street. Stress from the storm killed their aging dogs, Trixie and Slayer. Scott Wilson lost thousands of dollars’ worth of welding tools.

Also gone: The 1984 Chevrolet Camaro that he bought for $700 a quarter-century ago. It had driven like new thanks to the work he had put into it. But the waters claimed the car, and now it lay buried in a 15-foot trash heap near his yard, only its license plate visible beneath a mass of scrap wood and tree limbs.

On a recent Friday afternoon, Wilson, 47, climbed a ladder into the living room of his house and took stock of all the loss one more time.

“We’re trying to do the best we can with what we have left,” he said. But there’s only so much they can salvage. And the mold is slowly creeping over every surface.

Help has come in bursts. The couple had been living for weeks on a futon in a welding shop when family members in the Northeast bought them a 32-foot trailer and drove it down. Relief workers brought generators and food. And a pair of FEMA checks — one for $700, another for $2,282 — helped cover rent and utilities.

With about 50 shrimp boats still grounded or sunk, the couple’s work has dwindled. Some days, there’s little to do but share beers and talk shop with the boat workers under a canopy tent in San Carlos Maritime Park. They’ve mulled whether to leave the area or even the state, maybe returning to Wilson’s native New Jersey.

But this is still home.

“I don’t like giving up on anything,” Wilson said. “And I’m not going to start with this.”

‘My son’s future’

John Velez scanned what was left of the bathroom doorway in his squat, single-family home and let out a nervous laugh.

“We had the kids’ height marks here,” he said. “That’s gone.”

The 33-year-old once had visions of turning this into the Thanksgiving house, the Fourth of July house, the “place where the family comes together and forget their problems,” he said. His father had bought it more than a decade ago. One day Velez hoped to hand it down to his children — Sadie, 10, and Caden, 7.

“In my culture, the house is a symbol of the family,” said Velez, who was born in Colombia and came to the United States in 2004. “It gets passed down.”

But the hurricane upended that dream, flooding the property in the Harlem Heights neighborhood of Fort Myers and tearing up the roof. It also hit his business. Velez runs a tree service company called MSF, short for “my son’s future” and “my Sadie’s future.” He lost chain saws, power pruners and two Ford F-150s in the storm.

The family is in an apartment now. Velez drops by to check his mail and inspect the property but never stays long. They had to strip the waterlogged drywall and trim, leaving only studs, exposed cinder blocks and plastic sheeting. Memories of what it used to look like and how they narrowly escaped the flooding are still fresh.

These days, Velez is focused on other things. He’s getting his tree service up and running again. He’s also working on himself, he said, attending therapy to help him process all he and his family have been through.

He’s not sure what it will take to rekindle his dream for the house. A redesign would help, or at least some new drywall and paint.

“This will forever be home, but we’re traumatized,” he said. “It’s an open wound still.”

Finding peace

On Sunday morning, John and Kate Gauntt shuffled their kids into a 12-seat passenger van and headed to church in Fort Myers. Both of their vehicles — a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and a 15-seat van — were totaled in the storm. This one was a donation from a family friend.

As they crossed the steep bridge that connects Fort Myers Beach to the mainland, John Gauntt peered at the wreckage below. There was so much left to clean up.

“It used to be, ‘Wow, look where we live,’” said Gauntt, who runs a charter fishing business. “Now it’s, ‘Wow, look at all the shrimp boats still sitting on top of houses.’”

This had been home for two decades. His parents had bought their house when he was a teenager, and the couple purchased it from them in 2019. Gauntt and his father had spent years fixing it up, while his mother, a decorator, gave the interior a distinctive touch. “I have been part of every piece of trim and beadboard in there,” Gauntt said.

They loved their community, too. An annual Christmas toy drive held by a local nonprofit at a vacated seafood restaurant drew an outpouring of donations for families affected by the storm. Kate Gauntt had spent the previous afternoon picking out presents for her youngsters and wrapping them in the dining area with a group of other parents.

In a perfect world, they would stay in Fort Myers Beach. But the storm brought a reckoning.

To get the house to code, they would need to rebuild from the ground up. Without some sort of financial windfall, that would be prohibitively expensive. They could also stay and repair it themselves. But that would take long hours of labor over several months at least, during which time they would have to live as they do now, packed into their trailer.

Selling, heartbreaking as it would be, felt like a more realistic option. So the couple put their house on the market, hoping that if an offer did come through, it would be enough to finance a new place that fit their large family. “It’s our responsibility to have our kids in a safe house,” John Gauntt said, “not an ongoing project.”

While they were on the road, a text came in from the couple’s real estate agent. “Bingo!” it read. “Showing request for 1:45 to 2:00 today. Good?”

“Go for it!” Gauntt texted back.

At church, the family listened to a service about finding peace. “What disturbs our peace?” the pastor asked. Obstacles, he said. Unmet expectations.

“God doesn’t always pick the easy path for us,” he continued. “Does anybody like the easy path? I know I do.” Gauntt raised his hand.

Afterward, in the parking lot outside, the couple tried not to think too hard about the text from the real estate agent. An open house the day before hadn’t drawn much interest. For now, the biggest question was where to take their gaggle of kids for brunch. The house could wait.

