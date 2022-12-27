Democrats call for George Santos to resign seat over résumé ‘lies’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Democratic lawmakers are calling for Rep.-elect George Santos to resign from the House seat he won in November, after the Long Island Republican admitted to “résumé embellishment” — dialing up the pressure on GOP leadership to respond. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “GOP Congressman-elect George Santos, who has now admitted his whopping lies, should resign,” tweeted Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), urging Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to call a vote to expel Santos if he does not quit.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.) said that if Santos takes his new seat, it would set a precedent encouraging others to seek public office by falsifying their credentials, while Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) accused Santos of “defrauding the voters of Long Island about his ENTIRE resume.”

McCarthy (R-Calif.) has so far not responded to allegations that Santos misled voters about key details of his biography, which were first reported in a New York Times story last week.

Advertisement

Now that Santos has apologized “if I disappointed anyone by résumé embellishment” — and acknowledged publicly on Monday that he did not graduate from college or work at certain companies that had been listed in his biography — questions remain about what action if any the incoming House majority leader will take. Santos’s win helped Republicans secure a narrow majority in the next term.

Democrats have called for a House ethics probe since the Times report, and the New York attorney general’s office has said it was “looking into a number of issues” surrounding Santos.

The representative-elect has remained defiant about his future: In an interview with New York’s WABC radio, he said, “I will be sworn in. I will take office.”

In his admissions on Monday night, Santos sought to explain his claims by saying that “a lot of people overstate in their résumés,” and he downplayed the impact of his actions. He did briefly address how his wealth has skyrocketed in recent years, allowing him to lend hundreds of thousands of dollars to his campaign.

Advertisement

Santos told City and State NY that after different jobs, he opened his own firm and “it just worked because I had the relationships and I started making a lot of money. And I fundamentally starting building wealth.”

“I decided I’d invest in my race for Congress,” he added. “There’s nothing wrong with that.”

The Times report raised questions about whether Santos had fabricated much of his biography and noted that Santos claimed he had worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Spokesmen for the two companies confirmed to The Washington Post that they had no record of his employment. Santos said in the radio interview Monday that the language in his résumé stated he had “worked ‘for,’ not ‘on’ or ‘at’ or ‘in.’”

He said that he learned a lesson — but that it doesn’t mean “I’m some fictional character.”

Santos also said in an interview with the New York Post that, contrary to his biography that claimed he was a Baruch College graduate, he had not graduated “from any institution of higher learning.”

“We’ve seen people fudge their resume but this is total fabrication,” Castro tweeted, arguing that the congressman-elect should be “investigated by authorities.”

Michael Kranish, Azi Paybarah and Hannah Knowles contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article