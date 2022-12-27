‘Driving force’ in plot to kidnap Mich. governor sentenced to 16 years

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The co-leader of the failed plot by right-wing extremists to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) in 2020 was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 16 years in prison, far below the life sentence sought by federal prosecutors but the longest sentence yet in what was the highest-profile domestic terrorism case in recent years.

Adam Fox, 39, was convicted in August on two conspiracy charges relating to the kidnapping scheme and another to obtain and use a weapon of mass destruction. Federal prosecutors pegged Fox as the “driving force” behind the 2020 plan to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home, blow up a bridge to distract responding police and provoke a civil war ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Fox, his co-conspirator Barry Croft Jr. and three other men were all found guilty this year in a case that heightened concerns in a deeply divided country about the threat of extremism, particularly from the far-right.

More than a dozen people were initially arrested by state and federal authorities during an October 2020 sting that involved the use of informants and undercover FBI agents who embedded with the men, who were drawn together by their association with a militia group known as the “Wolverine Watchmen.”

Fox declined the opportunity to address the court before his sentencing, telling the judge, “I’m satisfied with what my lawyer said.”

Federal prosecutors described Fox as an extremist-minded rebel who felt violent action was not only justified by necessary to overthrowing an oppressive government, while defense lawyers argued a sharply different portrayal: A lonely, down-on-his luck “loser” who was influenced by federal informants.

“There’s a reason this happened, here in Michigan, because Mr. Fox was the indispensable man,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said during Tuesday’s hearing, adding that Fox did much of the recruiting for the group from states including Ohio, Wisconsin and Virginia and spearheaded the reconnaissance mission on Whitmer’s house.

Whitmer, who was not harmed in the plot, won reelection in November and has been open in discussing how the threats of extremist violence have continued to follow her. In an interview with The Washington Post earlier this year, Whitmer shared her frustration that violent rhetoric and actual threats against her have been downplayed at times.

“Does anyone think these kidnappers wanted to keep me or ransom me?” she said. “No. They were going to put me on a trial and then execute me. It was an assassination plot, but no one talks about it that way. Even the way people talk about it has muted the seriousness of it.”

In a lengthy preamble, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker acknowledged the seriousness of Fox's actions and their disastrous, deadly result had he succeeded, but weighed it against the actual outcome that recognized no one was killed and no property destroyed.

“As horrible as the intended outcome was here […], nothing ever happened,” Jonker said, crediting law enforcement for diffusing the plot before it could be fully executed.

Of the 13 suspects arrested, two were eventually acquitted and five others, including Fox, were convicted. Fox and Croft were convicted on retrial after a different jury in April failed to reach a unanimous decision. Six others never faced charges.

Earlier this month, Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were sentenced to a minimum of 10 years, 12 years and at least seven years in prison, respectively. Croft, who faces life in prison and was considered the “ideas guy,” according to prosecutors, faces sentencing Wednesday.

