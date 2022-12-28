Tampa officer fired after video catches him dragging woman into jail

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Tampa officer has been fired for physically dragging a woman into jail, the city’s police department said Tuesday. An internal investigation found that Officer Gregory Damon violated department policies while booking a woman into jail, according to a news release from the police department. The department released body cam and security camera footage of the Nov. 17 incident.

The woman was arrested for allegedly sleeping outside a doctor’s office and not leaving when employees asked her to, according to the news release. The department did not identify the woman, who was uninjured, but wrote that she had previously been warned about allegedly trespassing on the same property a month earlier.

The footage begins with Damon arresting the woman. It shows her saying, “Go on ahead and drag me because that’s what you’re doing anyway.”

When they arrived at the jail, the woman refused to get out of the patrol vehicle and walk into the booking area. She yelled “I want you to drag me!” and Damon did so, the footage shows. She responded with vulgarity and Damon “made rude and derogatory comments to the arrestee,” according to the news release.

Video footage shows the woman telling Damon that he isn’t strong enough to lift her. He snaps back: “Yeah, because you’re fat as —” then uses a word that was edited out by the department.

The video ends with a wide shot showing him dragging her across the concrete floor of a parking bay.

The police department revised its policy of handling uncooperative people in 2013 following a similar incident, according to the news release. The revised version specifically tells officers not to drag someone and instead ask for help from booking staff.

“Professionalism is not only expected, it is demanded, in every encounter our officers have with the public, regardless of the arrestee being uncooperative or unpleasant in return,” interim Tampa police chief Lee Bercaw wrote in the news release.

Damon could not immediately be reached for comment.

Bercaw is serving as the interim chief because the previous chief, Mary O’Connor, resigned earlier this month after violating multiple department policies when she used her to leadership position to get out of a traffic stop. O’Connor was captured on video asking a cop to “let us go” after she and her husband were pulled over for operating a golf cart without a tag.

Bercaw wrote that the actions of Damon, who had been a patrol officer with the department since August 2016, were unacceptable.

“The actions of one individual should not tarnish the work of the nearly 1,000 officers protecting and serving our city who, on any given day, encounter people who choose to be uncooperative during the arresting and booking process, he wrote. “However, they do not let the actions of that individual deter them from following the policies and procedures put in place for safety.”

Tampa is the third biggest city in Florida, behind Jacksonville and Miami. The broader Tampa metro area is home to more than 3 million people.

