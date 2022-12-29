Jackson hopes to restore water service by weekend as leaks continue

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The mayor of Mississippi’s capital city said Wednesday that he’s hopeful that crews will get the city’s water system back online by the weekend. Jackson’s long-troubled water system started leaking after a burst of below-freezing temperatures hit the region last week. Most of the 150,000 residents in the state’s capital have been without reliable water since Christmas Eve, disrupting everything from holiday meals to flushing toilets.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba (D) said at a news conference that the system had begun to recover, adding that crews had identified 20 to 25 leaks throughout the city. Officials had previously blamed the issue on one large leak, but they are now saying there are several leaks.

The mayor said his goal is to stabilize water pressure so workers can test the system for bacteria and lift the boil-water notice by Saturday, but warned that it “is a bit of an ambitious goal.”

Lumumba issued a state of emergency Monday night, citing “complications” at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant, and urged residents to report leaks. The city told residents to stick to bottled water or boil tap water. Officials are distributing bottled water to long lines of desperate residents.

The situation was unavoidable because of the state of the city’s water system, Lumumba said Wednesday.

Advertisement

“The honest truth is: Our system wasn’t created in a way that we know how the water is flowing through each pipe,” he said.

The city’s water system is so bad that the U.S. Justice Department appointed water infrastructure expert Ted Henifin as a third-party administrator this fall to oversee improvements. The move was precipitated by a systemic breakdown in 2021 and a treatment-plant failure in August that left people without water for weeks at a time.

“We don’t have much data or visibility into the distribution system, which makes it challenging and one of (my) top priorities,” Henifin told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

The reasons for the sad state of the city’s water system include everything from disinvestment to White flight out of the city’s core, according to experts.

Just days before Christmas, the federal government earmarked $600 million to repair Jackson’s water system. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan wrote in a news release that he was proud to secure funding for the city.

“This summer, the crisis of aging water infrastructure in America rose to the national conscience when more than 150,000 people in a capital city were left without clean drinking water for weeks. The people of Jackson — like all people in this country — deserve access to clean, safe, and reliable water,” Regan wrote.

Advertisement

Lumumba said residents could help the crisis right now by reporting any water leaks they see throughout the city’s hundreds of miles of pipes.

“We do not want any resident to assume that because there’s an active leak running down their street that someone has already called and the city is aware,” he said.

Lumumba asked people to report leaks to the city’s 311 line. People commented on the city’s Facebook stream of the news conference saying that the phone line was down, which the mayor admitted had been a problem that was now fixed.

One commenter summed up the frustration: “Them folks aren’t answering no phones. So what else. What’s the next lie.”

GiftOutline Gift Article