Man charged in machete attack on NYPD at Times Square

A young man accused of attacked three New York City police officers on New Year’s Eve with a machete has been charged with attempted murder, the New York Police Department announced Monday. The suspect, identified by authorities as Trevor Bickford, of Wells, Maine, faces two counts of attempted murder as well as two counts of attempted assault.

Police said the 19-year old approached three police officers at West 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue between 10 and 11 p.m. Saturday as they worked at the security cordon surrounding Times Square. Bickford struck two of them over the head with the machete and tried to hit the third with it as well, police said. An officer fired a service weapon, striking Bickford’s shoulder, officials said.

One of the officers, who had just graduated from NYPD’s police academy the day before, suffered a fractured skull, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Sunday.

Bickford and the police officers were taken to Bellevue Hospital. All three officers have been released, police said Monday.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the attack alongside NYPD, officials said. The FBI conducted court-authorized activity at a house in Wells, Maine, on Sunday, FBI Boston spokesperson Kristen Setera told The Post on Monday.

“The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is working closely with NYPD to determine the nature of this attack and we will run every lead to ground,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge Michael Driscoll said Sunday.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

