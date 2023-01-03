Woman who killed ex-girlfriend set to become first transgender person executed in U.S.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Missouri is set to execute a woman Tuesday who was convicted of murdering her ex-girlfriend in 2003. Though gender identity is not central to the case, Amber McLaughlin’s execution would mark the first time a transgender convict has been put to death in the United States. It will also be the first execution of 2023.

Amber McLaughlin’s counsel, retired judges from Missouri, and two Congress members appealed to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) to halt her execution. On Tuesday, only hours away from the scheduled execution, the governor announced that the death sentence would be carried out.

McLaughlin will be put to death by lethal injection after 6 p.m., said Karen Pojmann, a spokesperson for Potosi Correctional Center, where McLaughlin is being held. Her execution warrant is valid until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Despite the media focus on McLaughlin’s gender identity, McLaughlin’s co-counsel said that it has nothing to do with the 27-page petition for executive clemency that her lawyers submitted to Missouri’s governor on her behalf in December.

“Her gender identity is not relevant or remarkable to the appeal for clemency,” said Kent Gipson, McLaughlin’s co-counsel. “Her gender identity never came up during discussions with the governor’s legal counsel.”

The trial judge imposed the death penalty after the trial jury was split on a punishment, one of several reasons McLaughlin’s counsel said she did not deserve to be put to death. Only Missouri and Indiana give judges the power to impose the death penalty if there is a jury deadlock.

At the time of the trial, the jury was also deprived of crucial mental health evidence, McLaughlin’s lawyers argued.

A doctor was set to testify about McLaughlin’s mental illness, but on the day of his testimony it was discovered that he had committed misconduct during medical school, Gipson said.

The co-counsel said that if the jury had heard that testimony about McLaughlin’s mental health, they would not have deadlocked.

In her clemency appeal, McLaughlin’s lawyers said that before she was abandoned by her mother and placed in foster care, McLaughlin suffered neglect and abuse at the hands of her parents. Her adoptive father would use his police-issued taser and nightstick to abuse her, one of several serious allegations in the petition.

Her counsel wrote that McLaughlin has been diagnosed with borderline intellectual disability, brain damage and fetal alcohol syndrome. She battled depression and attempted suicide multiple times, as a child and adult, the petition said.

While asking Parson to commute McLaughlin’s death sentence to life imprisonment, a group of retired judges from Missouri wrote: “Had the mental health evidence that included brain damage been presented, it would have resulted in a life recommendation.”

Gipson agreed.

McLaughlin was convicted in 2006. McLaughlin and Beverly Guenther began dating in 2002 and ended their romantic relationship within a year, an opinion from the Supreme Court of Missouri said. In October 2003, after McLaughlin was arrested for burglarizing Guenther’s home, Guenther was granted a protective order against McLaughlin.

Two days later, Guenther, 45, was killed.

“At trial, the state’s experts testified that the blood spatters and other physical evidence showed that McLaughlin forced Guenther to the ground and raped her in the parking lot of her place of employment, stabbed her repeatedly, dragged her body to [a] car and drove to the river to dispose of it,” the opinion read.

In her counsel’s petition to commute her death sentence, it is stated that McLaughlin has consistently and genuinely expressed remorse for her actions and is tormented by memories of Guenther’s death.

McLaughlin transitioned in the past few years while on death row. In an interview, she told St. Louis Public Radio that she was about age 12 when she secretly began wearing women’s clothing. “I knew then this is what I wanted to be,” she said.

Although McLaughlin’s co-counsel said that her gender identity was not crucial to the lost appeal, in their letter to Parson, U.S. Democratic Reps. Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver II, both of Missouri, said that alongside the horrendous childhood abuse McLaughlin suffered, “she was also silently struggling with her identity, grappling with what we now understand is gender dysphoria.”

Others have argued that focusing on McLaughlin’s gender identity is legitimate. McLaughlin will be the first woman executed by Missouri since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

“In the circumstances it is relevant who Amber McLaughlin appeared to be to the judge and jury, during the trial,” said Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center. “That she is a transgender woman is a legitimate fact to consider if you look at the background of her case.”

Alexis Vida Rangel, policy counsel at the National Center for Transgender Equality, said that “recognizing that Amber McLaughlin is a transgender woman is essential to recognizing her humanity, especially in the context of a criminal legal system and a society that continue to deny the humanity and basic rights of our community.”

News about executions is sometimes tougher on families and lawyers than the condemned, Gipson said.

He said he last spoke to McLaughlin on Friday.

“Something that amazes me about many of my death-row clients is how calm they can be,” Gipson said. “It goes without saying that she doesn’t want to be executed, but like others, Amber also has a ‘what happens will happen’ attitude.”

