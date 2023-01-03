Idaho stabbings suspect to be extradited after today’s hearing, lawyer says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The criminology graduate student accused of killing four Idaho college students is scheduled to tell a judge on Tuesday whether he will voluntarily travel to Idaho for court proceedings in a case that has sparked national intrigue, attracted thousands of tips and led to an arrest 2,000 miles away.

Public defender Jason LaBar previously said the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, plans to waive his right to an extradition hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Monroe County, Pa., and face the evidence that police say will prove that he fatally stabbed the University of Idaho students in November. LaBar said Kohberger probably will be transported to Idaho by that state’s authorities within 72 hours of the hearing.

Few details have been made public in the case against Kohberger, 28, who was arrested Friday at his parents’ home in northeastern Pennsylvania. Police in Moscow, Idaho, have said a probable cause affidavit outlining their evidence will be unsealed when Kohberger is in Latah County, where the university is located.

The Nov. 13 stabbings of 20-year-olds Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, and 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves terrified Moscow, a college town of 25,000 people. Some students vowed not to return from Thanksgiving break until a person was in custody, and the university provided an option to finish the semester remotely. People across the country followed the search for a suspect, posting about the case online and at times lobbing baseless accusations, as some of the victims’ family members questioned whether police had a handle on the case.

Kohberger’s arrest on four murder charges and a burglary charge was a major break in the search for the killer. As a doctoral student at Washington State University in Pullman, Wash., Kohberger attended classes about six miles from the off-campus house where three of the victims lived.

In mid-December, Kohberger’s father drove home with him to Albrightsville, Pa., in a white Hyundai Elantra, LaBar said. Police said they seized a 2015 car matching that description after asking the public for weeks to help them find a 2011-2013 car of that type.

Kohberger’s family members said after the arrest that they will love and support their son and brother while praying for the victims’ families.

“We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence,” parents Michael and Marianne Kohberger, and sister Amanda, said in a statement released Sunday by LaBar.

Before starting at Washington State University in the fall, Kohberger earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in criminal justice at DeSales University, a Catholic school in Center Valley, Pa. While getting an associate’s degree from Northampton Community College, he worked on a project about hidden disabilities and took a course focused on mental health and first aid, according to a student bio that he wrote.

The search leading to Kohberger involved the FBI, Idaho State Police and Moscow police. Members of the public submitted more than 19,000 tips, and investigators asked them to continue sharing potentially relevant information. The weapon that police believe was used to kill the students, a fixed-blade knife, has not been found.

At times in the investigation, police were criticized for withholding information or answering questions in ways that seemed contradictory. In announcing the arrest on Friday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said he stood by the department’s handling of the probe, which began when officers received a call about noon on the day of the killings.

Mogen and Goncalves had been at a bar the night before, while Chapin and Kernodle, his girlfriend, were at his fraternity house. Two surviving roommates woke up the next morning and found one of the victims, who they believed had passed out. They called friends to come over, and the group reported an unconscious person to a 911 dispatcher.

Police found the four victims dead on the home’s second and third floors when they arrived.

The charges against Kohberger bring a measure of relief to the victims’ families. Stacy Chapin, Ethan Chapin’s mother, said the arrest “provides a form of closure.”

“However, it doesn’t alter the outcome or alleviate the pain,” she said in a statement. “We miss Ethan, and our family is forever changed.”

