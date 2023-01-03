Arrival of 300 migrants prompts closure of remote Florida national park

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dry Tortugas National Park has closed to the public after hundreds of migrants arrived by boat at the remote islands on the tip of the Florida Keys. The National Park Service estimated that 300 migrants arrived at the park over the past couple of days and said Tuesday that there will be no visitor services and “extremely limited” emergency services during the closure. A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard said it is working to remove the migrants “expeditiously” but did not provide a reopening date for the park, which is about 70 miles west of Key West.

The migrants will be transferred to federal law enforcement agents in the Keys and then processed by regional U.S. Border Patrol stations to determine their legal status, Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District said in a statement. “Irregular, illegal maritime migration is always dangerous and very often deadly. Do not take to the sea,” he said.

Though the National Park Service didn’t specify where the migrants were from, it said the Florida Keys have seen an uptick in arrivals from Cuba. The Coast Guard, which sent 80 asylum seekers back to the Cuba last week, has also had a number of recent at-sea interdictions, but has not shared specific numbers.

Meanwhile, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said that more than 160 refugees landed in the middle and upper Florida Keys over the weekend. Sheriff Rick Ramsay blamed Washington in a statement, saying it “shows a lack of a working plan by the federal government to deal with a mass migration issue that was foreseeable” and describing the development as a “humanitarian crisis.” (Ramsay endorsed Donald Trump, who promised to tighten U.S. borders, for president in 2020)

Lt. Cmdr. John Beal, a spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard’s Seventh District and the Homeland Security Task Force, Southeast, did not agree with the sheriff’s characterization.

“I cannot speak on behalf of the sheriff,” he said via text message, “but I would not say this is a crisis. Historical precedent has shown a reduction during the winter months because maritime weather gets worse and does not support the small, rustic, overloaded vessels making dangerous crossings over the FL Straits.”

The increase in arrivals, he suggested, is a result of “unseasonably good weather” that makes conditions more suitable to “very dangerous maritime ventures” to enter the United States by sea.

Cuba, which is governed by an authoritarian, one-party system, has been gripped by economic crisis for more than a year, spurring blackouts, food shortages and soaring inflation. In December, U.S. government statistics estimated that 250,000 Cubans — 2 percent of the country’s population — have fled for the United States in the past year, amid what experts have called the largest exodus of Cubans in history.

The migrants come as Trump-era migration policies are being contested. Last week, the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s effort to end Title 42, a pandemic-era border policy enacted by Trump that allows officials to quickly expel migrants from the United States without allowing them the opportunity to seek asylum.

Biden’s attempt to end Remain in Mexico, another Trump-era policy that sends asylum seekers back to Mexico to await immigration proceedings, was also thwarted by a federal judge in Texas last month.

Authorities are still working to determine exactly how many migrants attempted to enter the park, as well as their nationalities and case for staying in the United States. But first, they must be moved to Key West. “There is no infrastructure to support life where they are now (no water, food, medical resources to sustain any long term presence),” Beal wrote.

According to data from the 7th District, the Coast Guard interdicted 4,076 Cuban migrants in the last three months of the 2022 calendar year. There were 6,182 interdictions in the 2022 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, and 838 in 2021.

