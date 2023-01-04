Dave & Buster’s co-founder, James ‘Buster’ Corley, dead at 72

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

James W. “Buster” Corley, co-founder of the popular restaurant and entertainment chain Dave & Buster’s, is dead at 72, the company confirmed. “James W. ‘Buster’ Corley was an innovative and creative force,” a spokesperson for Dave & Buster’s, Pete Thornfield, told The Washington Post via email. “Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and while we will miss his wise counsel and his easy laugh, the legacy he and Dave [co-founder David O. Corriveau] built endures.” The cause of death was not disclosed.

Local media outlets reported that police were called to Corley’s Dallas residence on Jan. 2.

A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department told The Washington Post via email that officers received a report of a shooting in the residential neighborhood of Lakewood. Officers arrived at the 6600 block of Yosemite Lane and found a man “with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” They transported him to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Corley’s family told local ABC affiliate WFAA that the man involved in the incident was Corley.

“Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain,” Corley’s daughter Kate Corley told WFAA. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Corley co-founded the eponymous Dave & Buster’s in 1982 with Dave Corriveau, opening their first store in a 40,000-square-foot warehouse in Dallas. The idea of combining arcade games and a restaurant under one roof was born, according to the company’s website, in the late 1970s, when Corley owned a restaurant and Corriveau an entertainment venue, and “the two young entrepreneurs noticed people rotating between their establishments” in Little Rock.

The business grew as customers enjoyed the concept. The Post wrote in 1996: “Dave & Buster’s is like a zany dream that is like a bizarre board game. It’s clashing symbols of our time.” Corley described the stores to The Post as the best “relief for stress that’s legal and public.”

The early days of their business were both exciting and risky, Corley told the “Pardon My Take” podcast in a 2020 interview. “We were trying to do something that had never been done before, which is take the amusements business, the games part of it, and mix it with the traditional restaurant business,” he said.

To attract customers, the pair initially placed a large American flag on a 100-foot pole that lit up at night outside their venue. The idea worked, he said, and customers began to come in — though the possibility that their plan would fail was always there.

“The difference between being a visionary and a fool is success,” he said.

Corley and Corriveau ran Dave & Buster’s from 1982 to 1989. In the subsequent years, as the company grew and was later acquired, Corley served in several senior management positions, including as CEO, COO and director. The company has over 140 outlets in the United States and Canada, according to its latest SEC filing.

It’s not clear if Corley was still involved in the business at the time of his death. He is not listed as management or as a director of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. on the company’s website. Corriveau died in 2015.

Corley got his start in the hospitality business waiting tables, he recalled in 2020. He was given the nickname “Buster” at birth after his father’s best friend.

