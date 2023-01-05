After regaining its seized land, a Black family will sell it to L.A. County

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Entrepreneurs Charles and Willa Bruce had a vision for the small stretch of Southern California coastline they’d purchased in 1912: to create a resort for Black beachgoers where they wouldn’t be turned away. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Manhattan Beach resort thrived but also suffered harassment from White neighbors and the Ku Klux Klan. The city seized the Bruces’ land in 1924 under the pretext of building a park but left the site vacant and eventually transferred it to the state and then to Los Angeles County.

Almost a century later, activists celebrated a watershed achievement when California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a law to facilitate the return of the land, which had since been christened Bruce’s Beach, to the couple’s descendants after protesters’ calls for justice. Officials presented a deed to the Bruce family at a ceremony in July.

Advertisement

Now, ownership of Bruce’s Beach is changing hands once more. The Bruces will sell the three-acre plot back to Los Angeles County for nearly $20 million, District Supervisor Janice Hahn announced on Twitter on Tuesday. The Bruce family confirmed the news in a statement late Wednesday as the move sparked debate among some who advocated for the land’s return.

“We know that some envisioned that we might hold this piece of land and attempt to reestablish [our] family’s former enterprise,” the Bruce family members said in a statement provided by their lawyer. “But we have chosen instead to look to the future.”

Hahn said on Twitter that the outcome has “always been about what is best for the family.”

“They feel what is best for them is selling this property and finally rebuilding the generational wealth they were denied for nearly a century,” she added.

Advertisement

The fight to return Bruce’s Beach spanned around two years and required state legislators to craft a new bill just to facilitate the land’s transfer, said Kavon Ward, an organizer and former Manhattan Beach resident who founded the group Justice for Bruce’s Beach in 2020.

When county and state officials came together to approve the transfer, “it was almost as if the stars aligned,” Ward said in an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday. She wasn’t involved in the decision to sell the land back to the county.

“I’m disappointed,” Ward said. “I would have liked to see Charles and Willa Bruce’s vision implemented, somehow, some way.”

Patricia Bruce, a relative of the Bruces who was also not involved in the decision to sell the land, agreed.

“I really don’t think that Charles would have sold it,” Bruce told The Post.

Advertisement

The plot of land, which hosts a county training center for lifeguards, is only zoned for public or semipublic uses, a Manhattan Beach spokesperson told The Post, though a property owner could request a rezoning. The Bruce family has been leasing the land to the county but is currently not permitted to develop it, said George Fatheree III, a lawyer representing the Bruce family.

Fatheree said the family did not want to contend with the bureaucratic hurdles required to develop Bruce’s Beach, which could take several years and require additional approval from Manhattan Beach. He added that the city’s refusal to apologize for seizing Charles and Willa’s land — Manhattan Beach’s city council in 2021 issued a statement condemning the seizure and rejecting racism but omitted an apology — factored into the family’s decision to sell.

“We have little interest in being real estate developers, landlords or taxpayers in the City of Manhattan Beach,” the Bruce family’s statement said.

Advertisement

In 2021, Ward created a new organization with a national scope, Where Is My Land. She said she’s fielded hundreds of calls from families after news broke about the return of Bruce’s Beach.

“There’s this newfound hope,” Ward said. “I’ve spoken to families who have been fighting 30, 40 years.”

Taye Hansberry, a Los Angeles resident working with Ward on a land return case involving family in Chicago, said the Bruces’ success in having their land returned set an important precedent for other Black families.

“No matter what this family does with their property … it opened the door,” Hansberry said. “To see that happen made me go, ‘Okay, this is possible.’”

GiftOutline Gift Article