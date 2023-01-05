Family of 8, including 5 children, shot dead in Utah home, officials say

Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson said on Jan. 4 police were investigating after three adults and five minors were found dead from gunshot wounds in a home. (Video: Enoch City Manager via AP)

Eight members of a family — including five children — were found dead at a home in Enoch City, Utah, on Wednesday, authorities said. Police responding to a welfare check at the home found the eight with gunshot wounds, city officials said, according to the Associated Press. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The names and ages of the deceased have not been released.

Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson told a Wednesday press conference that authorities have not found a motive so far, saying: “We don’t know why this happened, and we’re not going to guess.”

Dotson said the small community of around eight thousand people in southern Utah was devastated by the incident. “They’re feeling loss, they’re feeling pain and they have a lot of questions,” he said.

“We are all family,” Dotson continued, explaining that “everybody has some connection to the individuals and some connections to the family.”

Iron County School District in Cedar City, Utah said in a statement Wednesday that all five children had been students at its schools and that the deaths were a “tragic loss” for the community.

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students,” it said.

In a tweet, Deidre Henderson, Lieutenant Governor of Utah, described the shooting as “a tragedy” and said she was praying for the community of Enoch City.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence,” Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox tweeted. “Please keep the community of Enoch in your prayers.”

