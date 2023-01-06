More than odd odds, Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion (again)

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $940 million, just two months after the largest lotto prize ever — a $2.04 billion Powerball ticket — was sold in California in early November. These eye-popping sums follow changes in recent years that make it harder to win huge jackpots, meaning the pot will just grow and grow — and so will public interest.

Powerball’s governing organization changed the game’s format in October 2015, The Washington Post reported, upping the number of balls that fill the tumbler from 59 to 69. Odds of winning the jackpot went from 1 in 175 million to 1 in 292 million.

Mega Millions officials in 2017 made the odds longer to win big from one in 258.9 million to one in 302.6 million, according to the game’s website. The changes also increased the starting jackpots to make the game more valuable to the average player, according to the announcement of the changes.

Since 2017, according to the Associated Press, the nation has seen nine of the top 10 largest lotto jackpots.

The fourth-largest jackpot was a Mega Millions winner of $1.337 billion in Illinois in July. The current Mega Millions jackpot already ranks sixth on that list.

The winner of the $940 million jackpot, if there is one, could elect to take the cash option of $483.5 million, according to the game’s website.

The drawing will be held Friday at 11 p.m. Eastern time inside the studios of WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Mega Millions began as “The Big Game” in August 1996 with six member states — Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan and Virginia — and was rebranded as Mega Millions in May 2002, according to the game’s website. Mega Millions can now be played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

These are the top Mega Millions jackpots, per the game’s website:

$1.547 billion — Oct. 23, 2018 $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022 $1.050 billion — Jan. 22, 2021 The current $940 million jackpot $656 million — March 30, 2012 $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013 $543 million — July 24, 2018 $536 million — July 8, 2016 $533 million — March 30, 2018 $522 million — June 7, 2019

From buying a private island to helping their communities, Mega Millions players in Brooklyn share what they would do with a billion-dollar-plus jackpot. (Video: Joyce Koh/The Washington Post)

