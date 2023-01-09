A teen died of a fentanyl overdose. The man who sold the pills got 20 years.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two men met at a Colorado park in July 2021 for what the buyer thought was a handoff of prescription oxycodone pills, according to court documents. The next day, Kaeden Norlander, 19, was found dead in his bedroom, prosecutors said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Detectives soon discovered that the two pills Norlander purchased and later ingested contained fentanyl, per court documents.

Nathaniel David Corser, who pleaded guilty to selling the drugs that day, was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in federal prison. The 23-year-old’s sentence is the longest for fentanyl charges in Colorado history and among the stiffest across the United States in recent months.

“It should send a loud and clear message to drug dealers and drug traffickers,” Cole Finegan, the U.S. attorney for the District of Colorado, said in a news release. “Our law enforcement partners will track you down and we will prosecute you if you peddle this poison in our communities. Lives are at stake, and we will use every available tool to combat this deadly epidemic and stop these tragic losses.”

Corser, whose attorneys did not respond to a request for comment Sunday night, was remorseful during the sentencing hearing, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

“I want to apologize to the family of the victim, and my family, my friends and everyone I affected with this case,” Corser told the judge, according to the paper. “I wish it was me, not him.”

In 2021, a record 107,622 people in the U.S. died by overdosing on illegal drugs, with two-thirds of those deaths attributed to fentanyl, a Washington Post investigation found. Fentanyl deaths have nearly doubled since 2019, while the Denver area has developed into a transportation hub for the drug, The Post reported. The synthetic opioid is the leading cause of death for Americans between 18 and 49.

Authorities have delivered rigid sentences over the past year for fentanyl-related crimes. On Jan. 3, an Arkansas man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for four drug and firearm crimes, including distribution of fentanyl that resulted in death. Last month, two fentanyl traffickers were sentenced to nearly 22 and 17 years in prison. One of the other longest sentences — 25 years — came in February 2022 against a San Diego man charged with selling fentanyl pills that resulted in a U.S. Army veteran’s death.

“Selling these drugs these days is not the same as selling drugs before,” Daniel D. Domenico, a U.S. judge for the District of Colorado, said in a news release. “It’s like shooting a gun randomly out in public, you never know what these pills may do.”

In Colorado Springs in July 2021, Corser handed Norlander two blue pills that read “M” and “30,” according to court records. Norlander’s aunt found him dead the following morning, prosecutors said. After an autopsy, a coroner’s office said Norlander died of fentanyl intoxication.

A Colorado Springs police officer later used Norlander’s phone to text Corser and request pills, court documents state. By posing as Norlander’s friend, the officer purchased five blue pills, which the department’s crime lab discovered contained fentanyl, prosecutors said.

Police said they later discovered nearly 1,200 pills containing fentanyl in Corser’s apartment. Corser was indicted on nine charges in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in August 2022 to providing fentanyl to Norlander, court documents state.

“This sentence means there is one less dealer peddling tainted pills to unsuspecting teens and other members of our community,” Leonard Carollo, the FBI’s acting special agent in charge in Denver, said in a news release.

