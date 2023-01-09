Georgia grand jury investigating Trump election interference completes probe

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA – An Atlanta-area grand jury investigating efforts by former president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia has concluded its investigation, according to the judge overseeing the panel. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing the panel, issued a court order Monday morning saying the special grand jury had completed a final report on its investigation. He said the report was accepted by a majority of the county’s judicial bench and that the 26-member panel was being officially dissolved.

The panel’s findings were not made public. McBurney scheduled a Jan. 24 hearing to determine whether to make the report public.

“The Court thanks the grand jurors for their dedication, professionalism, and significant commitment of time and attention to this important matter. It was no small sacrifice to serve,” McBurney wrote.

Advertisement

Over roughly six months, the special grand jury heard from dozens of witnesses, including several top Trump allies including Sen. Lindsey O.Graham (R-S.C.) and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani as well as top Georgia officials including Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Under Georgia law, special grand juries cannot issue indictments but can issue a report making recommendations. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis, who opened the investigation in January 2021, is now expected to weigh those recommendations as she considers charges in the case.

A spokesman for Willis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

GiftOutline Gift Article