He ate at 18 Michelin-starred restaurants in a day — and set a world record

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Eric Finkelstein finished the last bite of his chawanmushi, a savory Japanese egg custard, he knew he’d done it. He’d gotten the dish at Noda, an upscale sushi restaurant in New York City, with 50 minutes to spare. Noda was the 18th restaurant he’d dined at that day — all of them Michelin-starred.

There, seated at a round table in dim light just before midnight in late October, he checked off the last spot on his list.

“I definitely felt the sense of relief there, that it was done,” Finkelstein said. “Because, the whole day, I knew there was chances of things not working out.”

Guinness World Records announced on Dec. 29 that Finkelstein had set a record for visiting the most Michelin-starred restaurants in 24 hours. The 34-year-old, who was living in Morristown, N.J., when he attempted the record on Oct. 26. Witnesses worked in shifts, and Finkelstein wore a body camera to document each bite.

Advertisement

He ate grilled avocado salad, caviar and lingonberries. Then oysters, grilled scallops and steak tartare. His total bill after noshing on dishes at a dozen and a half of the city’s most in-demand restaurants: $494 before tax and tips, according to the Guinness announcement.

Though Finkelstein set the record in one day, the planning had started more than a year earlier when someone in a food group on the social networking app Discord had tagged him in a post about the record.

Finkelstein knew he wanted to apply to break it but kept quiet about his plans — not even telling most of his friends, preferring to wait until after the fact for the “comedic effect,” he said.

In April, Guinness World Records accepted Finkelstein’s application, which he submitted in August 2021. Then, the organization gave him access to the record guidelines, instructions for collecting evidence and the number of restaurants to beat.

Advertisement

It was 12.

“Records are being attempted every day,” the acceptance email hedged. “So check your profile again before your attempt to see if the record to beat has changed.”

Finkelstein went headfirst into planning out his 24 hours of high-end eating.

He called and emailed dozens of Michelin-starred restaurants, explaining his goal and inquiring about reservations. He posted call-outs in social media groups to find witnesses. He created a timeline for each stop and mapped out his route.

And to keep it all organized, he created a multi-tab spreadsheet.

The morning of Oct. 26, Finkelstein was ready. His first dish of the day at the French restaurant Le Pavillon got to his table just before noon.

The plan was going smoothly, with Finkelstein spending about 30 to 45 minutes at most of the restaurants, then walking, biking or taking the subway to the next spot. But the nerves were still there. Would there be wait times at the next restaurant? Would he be able to travel fast enough to stay on schedule?

By 9 p.m., he’d fallen behind. When his girlfriend, who’d helped Finkelstein make reservations, called to check his progress, he was on his way to his 14th restaurant.

Advertisement

It was nearly 9:30 p.m., and the Red Paper Clip, a Taiwanese American restaurant, was closing in half an hour.

“Please, let them serve me,” Finkelstein recalled telling his girlfriend as he raced in.

Despite being behind schedule, he made it through his “Everything Brioche” — trout, ikura and miso yolk — at the Red Paper Clip before dashing off to three more restaurants. When he finished at Noda, his worries had finally dissolved.

A few weeks later, Finkelstein got official word from Guinness.

The Nov. 16 email from the organization declared: “you are now the Guinness World Records Title Holder!”

But it wasn’t Finkelstein’s first time being “Officially Amazing!” as the email exclaimed.

On Oct. 9, weeks before he attempted the Michelin-star-restaurant record, Finkelstein and two friends set a Guinness World Record for building the largest mosaic with table tennis balls. In July 2021, he set a record for the longest table tennis serve.

Advertisement

The three records he now holds called out to him, Finkelstein said. He used to play table tennis competitively, which inspired the longest serve attempt. For the mosaic, he teamed up with his roommate, an artist, and another friend to combine their interests and create a mosaic of the Ukrainian flag.

And Finkelstein likes food and wanted to do something “really silly,” like visiting 18 Michelin-starred restaurants in one day.

“It was just me trying to do something that I thought was like fun and funny,” he said.

If this latest record is beat, Finkelstein is unsure he’d attempt it again. But he and his girlfriend, Jackie Cheng, have submitted an application to set another Guinness World Record — one that doesn’t yet have an existing titleholder, he said.

But as with his other records, he’s keeping his plan secret — for now.

GiftOutline Gift Article