Former judge arrested, accused of offering judicial favors for sex

Judge Thomas David Carruth made the woman in his office an offer: If she had sex with him, he’d help with her ex-husband’s case, federal prosecutors alleged last week. She refused, but Carruth allegedly had a counteroffer at the ready: Would she send him pictures of herself wearing nice lingerie? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight She refused that, too.

Then, the woman sent a 28-minute recording of their conversation to law enforcement, according to an eight-page indictment.

On Thursday, Carruth, 63, was arrested on accusations that he solicited sex in exchange for judicial favors and then lied about it to the FBI. A federal grand jury in the U.S. District of Eastern Arkansas has indicted him on three counts of honest services wire fraud, three counts of using a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of unlawful activity, one count of bribery, one count of making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice.

His attorney, Robby Golden, said Carruth maintains his innocence.

Carruth resigned his position as judge in August before successfully running for city attorney of Clarendon, a town of about 1,500 in Monroe County, Ark., according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Last week’s charges aren’t the first time Carruth has been accused of wrongdoing while serving as a part-time elected judge, a position he first assumed in 2013. In 2018, the state Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission admonished him for talking with people alone and outside the courtroom about their cases, which he was overseeing. By doing so, he created the “appearance of impropriety that would appear to a reasonable person to undermine the independence, integrity or impartiality of the judiciary,” according the commission.

The federal indictment unsealed Thursday states that the 2018 judicial discipline was tied to accusations that Carruth “had solicited sexual favors from women appearing before him as a judge.”

More than four years later, he’s accused of similar conduct. This past spring, Carruth was overseeing a case in which a man was accused of violating a court order barring him from any contact with his ex-wife, even though the two were in a relationship at the time. Because the ex-husband was on parole, the case had also triggered a parole-violation hearing that threatened to send him back to prison.

Carruth knew the woman and her ex-husband, according to prosecutors. As a practicing attorney, he had represented both of them in the preceding two years in unrelated cases.

On April 14, prosecutors say, Carruth met with the woman in his office, ostensibly about paperwork related to the case in which Carruth represented her ex-husband. However, at the meeting, the woman asked whether Carruth, as the presiding judge, could help her ex-husband in the case about the no-contact-order violation.

“Carruth responded by asking (her) what she had of equal or greater value to the risk he would be taking by helping her,” the indictment states.

The woman offered to confess to possible crimes that she had committed, which led Carruth to direct her to write them down, according to the indictment.

On April 18, the woman returned to Carruth’s office, prosecutors say. This time, she secretly recorded their conversation. At that meeting, she gave him the handwritten list of potential crimes. Carruth told her he would write them up in an official affidavit, have her notarize and return it, and then stash it in his home safe, the indictment charges.

Then the two got down to the business of the ex-husband’s case. According to prosecutors, Carruth told the woman that he could schedule an earlier court date for the no-contact violation and dismiss the case before his parole-violation hearing, making it less likely he would be found in violation. But Carruth allegedly told her that he hadn’t made up his mind about helping her and her ex-husband and still wanted to figure out what she was going to do for him.

According to the indictment, Carruth told her he wanted to float a possibility, admitting that he wasn’t sure how she’d take it.

“Um … how do you feel about sex?” he allegedly asked.

“I’d prefer not [to] in order to get this done,” she said, refusing his request.

Carruth pivoted, according to the indictment: “The next step back from that is … do you have any nice lingerie?”

Yes, she told him.

“Do you mind letting me see you in it?” he allegedly asked.

She refused him again, and their meeting drew to a close, the indictment states.

Then, on April 25, the woman told Carruth she had a 28-minute recording of their April 18 meeting, according to the indictment. A day later, she reported him to law enforcement.

Carruth is accused of contacting the Arkansas State Police on April 28 to report that the woman had told him about possible crimes she had committed and that she was fabricating a story “about [him] of a sexual nature.”

On May 2, Carruth met with agents from the FBI and the State Police. At the meeting, prosecutors said, Carruth lied about offering judicial favors for sex.

Prosecutors say Carruth faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years if convicted on the highest-level charges.

