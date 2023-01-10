Let’s talk Mega Millions. Here’s what to know about the $1 billion drawing.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Less than three months after the largest U.S. lottery winner ever — a $2.04 billion Powerball prize won in California — the Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $1.1 billion. Here's what you need to know to play the game.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing? The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 p.m. Eastern time. You can watch the live draw here.

If nobody wins the big jackpot, it will roll over to the following drawing, which is Friday at 11 p.m.

How do you play Mega Millions?

Tickets are $2 each. Mega Millions can be played in all states except Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah. It can also be played in the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Players pick five different numbers from 1 to 70 (the white balls), as well as one number from 1 to 25 (the gold Mega Ball). Players can also select Easy Pick/Quick Pick, and the lottery machine will randomly select numbers for their ticket.

The jackpot goes to anyone who matches all six winning numbers in a drawing. If more than one ticket matches every number, they split the jackpot.

Didn’t match every number? All is not lost. Players have eight other ways to win prizes, ranging from $2 to $1 million. For example, if you match two winning numbers (the white balls) and one gold ball, a $10 prize is yours. Hey! At least you recovered your investment.

What if you win the Mega Millions jackpot?

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. Let’s say you’re the lucky one. You can claim your prize in two ways.

If you choose the annuity option, you will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5 percent bigger than the last one.

If you select the cash option, you’ll be paid a one-time, lump-sum payment. The cash option pays $576.8 million.

What is the difference between Powerball and Mega Millions?

Mega Millions and Powerball are the two largest jackpot lottery games in the United States. They both cost $2 for a regular ticket and require players to pick five numbers for the lottery’s white balls and one number for the gold Mega Ball or red Powerball. In each game, players can win smaller prizes if they match lesser combinations of the winning numbers.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. The Powerball jackpot is currently $360 million.

What are the biggest Mega Millions payouts?

The biggest U.S. lottery jackpot of all time was a $2.04 billion Powerball payout, won by one lucky player in November. Both Mega Millions and Powerball made changes in the past decade to make it tougher to win, creating more frequent massive jackpots.

These are the top Mega Millions jackpots, according to the game’s website:

$1.547 billion — Oct. 23, 2018 $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022 The current estimated $1.1 billion jackpot $1.050 billion — Jan. 22, 2021 $656 million — March 30, 2012 $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013 $543 million — July 24, 2018 $536 million — July 8, 2016 $533 million — March 30, 2018 $522 million — June 7, 2019

Ben Brasch and Justine McDaniel contributed to this report.

