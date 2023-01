Ana Walshe, a real estate investment manager and mother of three, was reported missing Jan. 4 after her colleagues said she had not shown up to work. Her husband, Brian Walshe, told investigators that she had left their Boston-area home early on New Year’s Day to travel to her office in Washington, D.C.

But Walshe is now accused of misleading police after investigators say they were unable to verify some of his actions in the wake of his wife’s disappearance. They also allege that he failed to disclose a trip to Home Depot, where he used cash to buy $450 worth of cleaning supplies. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of misleading a police investigation.