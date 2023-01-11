An influx of migrants strains Denver’s welcoming reputation

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DENVER — When a wave of migrants suddenly began arriving from the southern border this past month, this city mobilized emergency shelters where the newcomers, referred to as “guests,” are provided food and clothing and are offered bus tickets to other destinations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But after receiving more than 4,000 migrants since Dec. 9, Denver’s welcoming posture is showing signs of wearing thin.

The city began telling migrants this past week that they could stay no more than 14 days in shelters, some of which it is planning to close. Over the weekend, state-funded charter busing to New York and Chicago, described by Gov. Jared Polis (D) as a “humane” operation to help migrants go where they wanted, ended following backlash from those cities’ Democratic mayors.

Denver officials insist that none of the 1,112 migrants being sheltered as of Monday will be thrown out on the city’s ice-covered sidewalks in two weeks, though it is unclear who will step up to house a stream of arrivals that has slowed but remains steady. But Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (D) said his city, which limited cooperation with federal immigration authorities in 2017, cannot indefinitely tie up its recreation centers and staff to cope with a national problem.

“I think we all are proud of the moniker and the value that we carry as a welcoming city,” Hancock said in an interview Tuesday, adding that officials are working with the nonprofits and faith groups on longer-term solutions. But, he said, “we all have limitations.”

The Mile-High City, 640 miles from the border, was stunned last month to find itself in the middle of the national immigration crisis. An unprecedented surge of migrants crossing the border had for months been straining cities such as El Paso, D.C. and New York. But busloads of migrants coming on what Denver officials said was their own initiative — rather than on buses sent north by the Republican governors of Texas or Arizona — served as a wake-up call that the crisis may be spreading.

The arrivals set off a smaller version of the massive responses underway in other cities. New York City, which has received more than 36,000 migrants since this past spring, has set up 60 emergency shelters and expects to spend as much as $1 billion assisting migrants this year. In September, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser declared a public emergency, allocating $10 million to create an Office of Migrant Services to coordinate temporary shelter, meals and medical support.

Denver’s Hancock declared an emergency on Dec. 15 as a migrant influx began overwhelming what was then one emergency shelter. The city partnered with nonprofit agencies to create additional shelters at recreation centers and hotels, the latter of which have housed about 430 families. City employees were deployed to help manage the flow. Coordinators distributed fliers at bus stations and stops, directing migrants to a downtown reception center that assigns temporary housing.

The state set aside $5 million to fund the response. Denver says it has spent nearly $1.5 million so far.

Why Denver suddenly became a destination is unclear. Officials say about 70 percent of the arrivals have indicated a desire at intake to travel on to another destination. Others, such as Jesus Leal, say they came after hearing from others in El Paso that Denver was a welcoming refuge where immigration authorities would not bother undocumented immigrants. Over 10 percent of the city’s population is foreign-born, with the majority from Latin America.

“I’ll stay here as long as they let me, because I like Denver,” Leal, 49, said Friday outside a recreation center where he had been staying for over a week. “Many are going to stay here.”

Leal, who said his construction work in Venezuela dried up amid political and economic turmoil, had already found a day-labor gig laying carpet. He said he hoped to save enough over the coming weeks to be able to move, with two nephews, into a trailer owned by the Mexican man who had hired him.

He was among several men, all of whom said they were from Venezuela, who chatted in clusters near a snow-covered parking lot, their heads covered in donated stocking caps. One, who said he had arrived that day from El Paso, asked a reporter whether it snows all year in Denver. Another, a 27-year-old who gave his name as Juan Luis, said he had spent a few days doing work that was new to him: shoveling snow. He said he planned to leave soon for Houston, where he had relatives.

Inside, some men and women rested on blankets beside exercise equipment, while others sat a table studying English phrases under the guidance of an interpreter contracted by the city. A whiteboard in the lobby listed 10 people scheduled to depart on a charter bus to New York or Chicago that day.

Polis announced the busing operation last week, saying it was to assist migrants stranded on their way elsewhere by frigid weather that upended travel nationwide. But the effort infuriated Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) and New York Mayor Eric Adams (D), who, in a joint letter to Polis, demanded he “immediately cease and desist” the busing.

“Sending migrants to our cities, whose systems are over capacity, where they may struggle to find shelter and other services is wrong and further victimizes these most vulnerable individuals,” they wrote. “These actions do not live up to the values of a proclaimed welcoming state.”

Polis said Saturday that the charter busing, which he asserted had been coordinated with Illinois and New York, would end Sunday. “We are grateful we have been able to assist migrants to reach their final destination,” Polis said in a statement. “We refuse to keep people against their will if they desire to travel elsewhere.”

Denver is still buying individual bus tickets for migrants who want to go elsewhere, officials said. Hancock said he hoped the Biden administration’s promise last week of additional funding for cities coping with migrant influxes would help. In the meantime, he said, he has turned to his counterparts in those cities for guidance — and venting.

“All of them responded very quickly and are equally as frustrated and disappointed,” Hancock said. “We were all on the same page, feeling as if the federal government had let us down, Congress had let us down.”

The shelter where Leal was staying is staffed by about 25 people, among them volunteers and employees reassigned from various city departments. But staffing has been a challenge, said Jill Lis, a spokeswoman for the emergency response who normally works in the Office of Special Events.

At a desk near the entrance, two women — both employees in the human services department — helped coordinate bus tickets for migrants. They said they had been working 12-hour shifts.

“It’s people who didn’t sign up to do this kind of work, but it’s people who decided to stay and continue on this mission that we’ve asked them to do,” said Amelia Iraheta, a city public health employee who has been assisting in various city shelters.

Jesse Villalobos, who typically oversees the city’s voucher program for homeless families, has been supervising migrant-shelter managers. The flood of migrants coincided with a spike in the homeless population, he said, and both were exacerbated by subzero temperatures this past month.

“It’s put a big strain on the city. Our resources are wearing thin right now because we’re concentrating all our efforts on our migrant population,” Villalobos said at the reception center Monday.

Just one man sat in the nearby waiting area, which Villalobos said was often packed to its 125-person capacity last month, leading to a line stretching to the frozen street outside. Seventy-three migrants had arrived overnight, the city said, down from well over 150 a few weeks before. Villalobos, knocking on a wooden door frame, said he hoped the slowdown would last. “We always jinx ourselves,” he said.

