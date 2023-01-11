FAA halts all U.S. flight departures; system outage causes mass delays

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Federal Aviation Administration directed U.S. carriers to temporarily halt all domestic flight departures on Wednesday morning, as the agency works to fix a technical outage that caused travel disruptions across the country. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information,” the agency said in a statement.

The FAA said earlier that its Notice to Air Missions system, or NOTAMs — which issues essential notices to flight personnel — had “failed,” affecting operations “across the National Airspace System.” Technicians were working to restore it, it said.

Shortly after 7 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, the flight tracking website FlightAware recorded 1,230 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States. It’s not clear how many of those delays are directly attributable to the outage, though passengers on social media reported flight delays and outages across the United States, from Hawaii to Washington.

American Airlines confirmed that the outage is affecting “all flights including all carriers.” United Airlines said in a statement that it had “temporarily delayed all domestic flights” until it learns more from the FAA about the outage.

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.



Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.



We will provide frequent updates as we make progress. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday that he had been in touch with the FAA about the outage. “FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates,” he wrote in a tweet, as airports from Texas to Pennsylvania confirmed flights were affected across the country.

#AUSAlert: An FAA system outage is causing ground stops at AUS and other airports across the country. Arriving & departing passengers can expect delays this morning & through the day.



✈️ Please stay in contact with your airline & check your flight status before heading to AUS. — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) January 11, 2023

The FAA said the outage began at 8:28 p.m. Universal Time on Tuesday night. It was not immediately clear what caused the glitch. After the system failed, “no new NOTAMs or amendments have been processed,” the FAA said.

The FAA said shortly after 7 a.m. eastern time that some functions were “beginning to come back on line,” but that “National Airspace System operations remain limited.”

