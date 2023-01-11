Viral video of San Francisco man hosing homeless woman sparks outrage

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Francisco baker Edson Garcia was on a delivery run Monday morning when, stopped at a traffic light, co-workers in his car pointed to a commotion on the other side of the street. He turned and saw a man using a garden hose. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “My first look at the person was he was [spraying] the street,” Garcia said. “When I paid attention closely, it was a lady. She was screaming, ‘No, no, no.’”

Garcia filmed part of the confrontation, which shows a man spraying a homeless woman and her belongings with a hose as she cries for him to stop. It quickly went viral on TikTok and Twitter, drawing condemnation from advocates and criticism of the man, a local art gallery owner who told a reporter on Tuesday that he wasn’t sorry for his actions.

Garcia told The Washington Post he wasn’t surprised by the reaction to his video.

“It’s not right,” Garcia said. “You cannot do that to humans.”

The San Francisco Chronicle identified the man in Garcia’s video as Collier Gwin, the owner of Foster Gwin Gallery, an art gallery on the Montgomery Street block near San Francisco’s Financial District that is shown in the video.

Gwin appears in Garcia’s video leaning against a railing as he sprays a woman for several seconds with water from a hose. The woman, sitting against a tree on the opposite side of the sidewalk, cries out and raises her hands. Gwin asks her, “Are you going to move?”

Gwin told the Chronicle that the woman was acting belligerent, refused to leave the area and turned over garbage cans that he had to clean up. Gwin had let the woman sleep in his entryway for multiple days and called social services to get assistance for her, he added.

“So am I sorry? I’m only sorry that … my way of helping her countlessly has gotten nothing done,” Gwin said to the Chronicle.

Gwin did not respond to phone calls, texts or an email from The Post on Tuesday evening.

The woman has not been identified. Garcia, a baker at a cafe a block from where the incident took place, said he recognized her as an unhoused person who had been in the neighborhood for about two years.

“She’s very calm,” Garcia said. “She always has a broom in her hand. She cleans where she sleeps. … [We] offered coffee to her, but she always rejected.”

Officers responded to a call about a possible assault and interviewed Gwin and the woman, though both parties declined further action, a police spokesperson said. The San Francisco Street Crisis Response Team also responded to the scene, provided service options to the woman and referred her for a follow-up visit, according to police.

Local advocates condemned the incident on social media.

“Absolutely disgusting,” tweeted Peter Calloway, a San Francisco public defender. “And a metaphor for the city’s response to homelessness.”

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area and the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California denounced the “violent and inhumane” attack.

“Unhoused San Franciscans, who are disproportionately Black and Brown, are victims of violence far more frequently than the average San Franciscan,” the statement read.

It also criticized the city, citing an ongoing lawsuit that alleges San Francisco officials violated the constitutional rights of unhoused individuals during sweeps of homeless encampments, including several during or before the devastating storms that battered the city.

