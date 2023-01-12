He tossed a message in a bottle. A family sent it back 37 years later.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The old glass Pepsi bottle washed up on the shore of Florida’s Indian River Lagoon months ago, a brown piece of paper rolled up inside it. The two teachers who found it while cleaning debris almost threw it away. But then, they met Katie Carrmax and her family as they walked along the lagoon that mid-November morning, the week after Hurricane Nicole had hit Sebastian, Fla.

The teachers gave the bottle to Carrmax, whose 6-year-old daughter was especially eager to solve the mystery of the message in the bottle.

And they did.

By the next week, after scouring Google and making several phone calls, the family mailed the message back to its owner, who they discovered had thrown it into the Atlantic Ocean 37 years earlier when he was 10 years old.

“It just was a really special moment that I think my kids and I will remember for a really long time,” Carrmax said.

The bottle was tossed into the ocean in 1985 from Vero Beach, a city 14 miles down Florida’s coastline from Sebastian.

Troy Heller was just 10 years old when he’d written the message while on vacation, instructing its future finders: “Call me, or write to me.” Scrawled in ink were Heller’s name, age, phone number and his address in Louisville.

Heller, now 47, doesn’t remember why exactly he wanted to write it. But, he hedged, the decision was likely influenced by his love of “Gilligan’s Island,” a 1960s sitcom that followed castaways whose ship gets wrecked, leaving them stranded on an island.

The day his family was set to drive home, Heller stood on the pier where a relative’s houseboat was docked and threw the bottle into the ocean.

His grandfather by his side, Heller watched it drift off until he couldn’t see it anymore.

At 10, he didn’t know where it was headed. But he hoped it was going toward someone who’d find him.

When the Carrmax family returned home with the bottle on Nov. 13, the first challenge was getting to the message. They tried getting the letter out with tweezers, but the paper was too frail and kept ripping.

So instead, they smashed the bottle.

They unrolled the message, finding Heller’s information from 1985. But they didn’t know if he still had the same address or phone number, so Carrmax took to social media apps first.

Heller didn’t have any profiles.

Then, she searched the address of the house, found the current owner and sent them a message on Facebook, hoping they might know Heller or his family. That was a dead end, too.

Hours had gone by with no luck.

Finally, as Carrmax and a friend dug through online search results that mentioned Heller, they came across a list of phone numbers, including one with a Louisville area code.

When Heller’s phone rang, he didn’t answer, assuming the Florida number was a typical spam call.

Carrmax then tried texting a photo of the note, asking if he wrote it.

Heller, who was at lunch with his mother, wife and mother-in-law, immediately recognized the note. Memories of Florida vacations washed over him — sleeping on the family houseboat at night, fishing from the pier and spending time with his grandparents, who’ve since died. He showed the photo to his mother, who also recognized their former address.

That afternoon, about five hours after they’d gotten the bottle, Carrmax’s phone rang from the same number she’d dialed earlier.

She, her wife, Anna, and their two daughters, Kylie and Emmy, were all in the car on the way home from a birthday party. The call was on speaker, all of them waiting to see if they’d solved the mystery.

“Did you get my text?” Katie Carrmax asked.

“Yes,” Heller said. “And I wrote that letter.”

“We found him! We found him!” Carrmax and her daughters exclaimed.

Their conversation with Heller was a few minutes long. But it’s the reason the message Heller wrote 37 years ago will continue to last in his family, he told The Washington Post.

“For them to take the time and the effort to reach out to me, that means a lot to me,” Heller said. “Because somebody could have just tossed it away or looked at it and then thrown it in the garbage.”

The message made its way back to him at his home in Mount Washington, Ky., a few days after the call. He put it into a frame, alongside a note about its return and two photos — one of him fishing during that 1985 trip to Florida and another from Katie Carrmax of the bottle when they got it on Nov. 13.

He plans to pass the frame, which now hangs above his desk, to his children and grandchildren.

As for the Carrmax family, they want to create a time capsule of their own soon. They’re not sure where they’ll put it or what exactly it will include, but for a family that loves sports, a newspaper clipping from the upcoming Super Bowl is a strong contender, Katie Carrmax said.

They’ll be talking about the experience with Heller for years to come. They shared it online, making a TikTok with the song “Message In A Bottle” by the Police that has more than 400,000 views.

And maybe one day, someone else will find their own capsule.

“We were at the right place at the right time with the right people,” Carrmax said. “And I’m just so grateful.”

