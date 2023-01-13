Hotel worker intentionally ran over endangered birds with golf cart, police say

Listen Gift Article Share

Black skimmers were among the hardest-hit bird species after the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig exploded on April 20, 2010, spewing 134 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico over the next 87 days. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Carried by wind and waves, the oil spill tarred 1,300 miles of shoreline from eastern Texas to the Florida Gulf. More than 1 million birds died in the largest marine oil spill in U.S. history.

In the nearly 13 years since, other threats have chipped away at the black skimmer population, Julie Wraithmell, executive director of Audubon Florida, told The Washington Post. Those include natural predators and coastal development, along with just regular people enjoying the beach, unaware they’re scaring birds away from their nesting territory and forcing them to leave their eggs unattended and vulnerable.

Advertisement

“We have a lot to do to bring them back,” Wraithmell said.

On Monday, black skimmers contended with another foe: a rogue hotel golf cart.

Around 1:15 that afternoon, police on Marco Island in southwest Florida went to the beachside JW Marriott hotel, according to a police report. Witnesses had reported watching a hotel employee driving a delivery golf cart in a “reckless” manner, intentionally running over and killing five black skimmers, which are on the state’s threatened and endangered species list.

JW Marriott staff told the officer who investigated that they had already suspended the employee, 24-year-old Renardo Stewart, the police report states. The officer detained Stewart, and after he allegedly admitted to driving a golf cart through a flock of birds, officers with the state’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission charged him with five misdemeanors related to violating the state’s endangered and threatened species rule.

Advertisement

In a brief interview with The Post, Stewart described what happened as “a complete accident” before declining to comment further.

Douglas Corbett, director of sales and marketing at JW Marriott, said the hotel was working with officials to handle “this serious matter.”

“We are devastated to learn of the recent incident on our beach,” Corbett wrote in an email to The Post.

Related to terns and gulls, black skimmers are black-and-white birds armed with long, black bills spiked with brilliant splashes of orange and red, Wraithmell said. They hunt by flying just above the surface, plowing the lower part of their beaks through the water and then snapping them shut when they snag a fish.

Since hunting this way is taxing, black skimmers recuperate by lying fully stretched out on the beach in an act known as “loafing,” which is likely what they were doing Monday afternoon, Wraithmell said.

Advertisement

Black skimmers are an integral part of “the Florida experience,” she said.

People often forget that the beach is a habitat, home to a rich, if often invisible, world above and below the sand, she said. They think of it as “just a sterile strip of sand between the built environment and the ocean.” But it’s an entire ecosystem that animals depend on because they have nowhere else to go.

That being said, people are happy to give the birds space once they learn that getting too close scares off the birds, leaving their eggs vulnerable to opportunistic predators such as crows.

“Most people don’t wake up and say, ‘I’m going to do grave harm to adorable baby birds,’” Wraithmell said.

Wraithmell said she was “horrified” when she learned that someone had killed five birds by allegedly mowing them down with a golf cart. What happened suggests a “complete callousness and disregard for life and the wildlife that makes Florida special,” she said.

It would be hard not to spot the birds’ bright orange-and-red beaks and easy to avoid at least some of them since they were apparently several feet apart, Wraithmell added.

“I struggle to see how an accident of that magnitude could happen,” she said.

GiftOutline Gift Article