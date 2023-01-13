The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Trump Organization sentenced to pay $1.6 million penalty in tax fraud case

January 13, 2023 at 10:02 a.m. EST
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) arrives for the sentencing hearing of the Trump Organization at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York on Friday. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

NEW YORK — The Trump Organization was sentenced to pay $1.6 million in fines to the state on Friday — the maximum allowed by law — following its December conviction on tax crimes carried out by two of its longtime executives.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office argued for the top possible financial punishment for the former president’s private company, describing egregious and deliberate long-term conduct that both benefited former president Donald Trump’s namesake company and the executives involved in the cheating.

“The sheer magnitude of this fraud merits the largest financial sanction authorized by law,” Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass argued at the company’s sentencing.

Trump financial officer Allen Weisselberg sentenced to five months in jail

Longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg was the star witness against his company. He pleaded guilty in August to 15 felonies and agreed to testify in exchange for a significantly reduced sentence of five months in jail and five years probation which was imposed in court on Tuesday. He also paid the state more than $2 million in back taxes, fines and interest.

Lawyers for the company disputed the top amount of monetary penalties allowed and that said it will appeal the conviction.

