Trump Organization sentenced to pay $1.6 million penalty in tax fraud case

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office argued for the top possible financial punishment for the former president’s private company, describing egregious and deliberate long-term conduct that both benefited former president Donald Trump’s namesake company and the executives involved in the cheating.

NEW YORK — The Trump Organization was sentenced to pay $1.6 million in fines to the state on Friday — the maximum allowed by law — following its December conviction on tax crimes carried out by two of its longtime executives.

Longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg was the star witness against his company. He pleaded guilty in August to 15 felonies and agreed to testify in exchange for a significantly reduced sentence of five months in jail and five years probation which was imposed in court on Tuesday. He also paid the state more than $2 million in back taxes, fines and interest.