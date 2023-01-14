Winning ticket gets $1.35 billion jackpot, second largest Mega Millions ever

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A winning ticket for the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Maine on Friday, the second lottery prize in the billions to be won in about a two-month span. The winning numbers — 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14 — were drawn Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The jackpot was the second-highest ever awarded through Mega Millions, according to the lottery game’s website. The reward amount had risen over the last three months, since the last jackpot was won on Oct. 14, getting higher after successive draws had no winner.

If the winner chooses to take immediate cash, the prize is $724.6 million. The winner can also choose to take the $1.35 billion through 30 annual payments.

This was the seventh time a jackpot was won on Friday the 13th, according to Mega Millions.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot to date was more than $1.5 billion, won by a player in South Carolina in 2018. Even larger was November’s Powerball jackpot, a record-breaking $2.04 billion. In July, someone in Illinois won a $1.3 billion prize.

The odds of winning the game’s jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. But the chances of winning a very high jackpot may have increased, because super-high amounts are becoming more common. Mega Millions and Powerball, the two largest jackpot lottery games in the U.S., have both made changes in recent years that make it harder to win. The longer the game goes without a winner, the larger the jackpot becomes.

Ben Brasch contributed to this report.

