Winning ticket gets $1.35 billion jackpot, second largest Mega Millions ever

A winning ticket for the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Maine on Friday, the second lottery prize in the billions to be won in about a two-month span.
If the winner chooses to take immediate cash, the prize is $724.6 million. The winner can also choose to take the $1.35 billion through 30 annual payments.
This was the seventh time a jackpot was won on Friday the 13th, according to Mega Millions.
The largest Mega Millions jackpot to date was more than $1.5 billion, won by a player in South Carolina in 2018. Even larger was November’s Powerball jackpot, a record-breaking $2.04 billion. In July, someone in Illinois won a $1.3 billion prize.
The odds of winning the game’s jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. But the chances of winning a very high jackpot may have increased, because super-high amounts are becoming more common. Mega Millions and Powerball, the two largest jackpot lottery games in the U.S., have both made changes in recent years that make it harder to win. The longer the game goes without a winner, the larger the jackpot becomes.
Ben Brasch contributed to this report.