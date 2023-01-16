Suspect arrested in shootings of New Mexico Democrats’ homes, offices

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A former Republican candidate for the New Mexico House was arrested Monday for allegedly orchestrating a series of shootings targeting Democratic state officials’ homes and offices this winter, Albuquerque officials said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Solomon Pena, who lost the November election to incumbent Rep. Miguel P. Garcia (D), paid another person an unknown amount of money to carry out at least two of the shootings, and pulled the trigger in the latest shooting earlier this month, Albuquerque Police acting commander Kyle Hartsock said Monday.

Five people were involved in the conspiracy, but it is unclear if the first shooter knew the targets were elected Democrats, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing, Hartsock said. Albuquerque SWAT officers took Pena into custody Monday afternoon.

In early January, Albuquerque police and federal agents began an investigation into whether the shootings that hit Democratic lawmakers’ homes and offices this winter were connected or politically motivated.

“APD essentially discovered what we had all feared, and what we all suspected, that these shootings were indeed politically motivated,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller (D) said Monday afternoon. “This individual was actually a candidate for office against a Democratic House member just in November.”

In each shooting, several rounds of gunfire hit the walls and doors of buildings, though no injuries were reported. Some elected officials wrote on social media about living in fear.

APD has arrested Solomon Peña for the recent shootings at local lawmakers’ homes. Peña, an unsuccessful legislative candidate in the 2022 election, is accused of conspiring with, and paying four other men to shoot at the homes of 2 county commissioners and 2 state legislators. — APD Chief of Police (@ABQPoliceChief) January 16, 2023

During a news conference Monday, law enforcement officials alleged that Pena was involved in four separate shootings that began in early December.

Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, state Sens. Linda Lopez (D) and Antonio “Moe” Maestas (D), and former commissioner Debbie O’Malley were all impacted by the four separate shootings. Police did not allege Monday that Pena was involved in a fifth shooting that allegedly targeted the empty campaign office of elected New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez.

The first shooting occurred Dec. 4, when eight shots were fired at Barboa’s southeast Albuquerque home, police said.

“In early December, I returned from Christmas shopping to my home being shot up. It was terrifying. My house had four shots through the front door and windows, where just hours before my grandbaby and I were playing in the living room,” Barboa wrote in a Facebook post.

This story is developing and will be updated.

