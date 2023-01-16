Baby, teen mother among 6 killed in California home shooting

Six people, including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby, were killed in a shooting early Monday at a home in central California that authorities say was a targeted killing.
As deputies arrived, they found two victims dead in the street, a third victim dead in the doorway of the home and the others inside. Deputies performed CPR on one victim who was alive, but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital, Boudreaux said.
“We also believe that this is not a random act of violence. We believe that this was a targeted family. We believe that there are gang associations involved in this scene, as well as potential narcotics investigations,” Boudreaux said, calling the shooting a “horrific massacre.”
The sheriff’s office conducted a narcotics-related search warrant at the residence last week, Boudreaux said.
Investigators are interviewing neighbors and survivors.