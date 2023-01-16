Baby, teen mother among 6 killed in California home shooting

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Six people, including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby, were killed in a shooting early Monday at a home in central California that authorities say was a targeted killing. Law enforcement is searching for at least two suspects, officials said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters Monday that deputies responded to reports of multiple shots fired at a residence in Goshen, west of Visalia, just before 4 a.m. Goshen is a community about 35 miles southeast of Fresno in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.

As deputies arrived, they found two victims dead in the street, a third victim dead in the doorway of the home and the others inside. Deputies performed CPR on one victim who was alive, but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital, Boudreaux said.

“We also believe that this is not a random act of violence. We believe that this was a targeted family. We believe that there are gang associations involved in this scene, as well as potential narcotics investigations,” Boudreaux said, calling the shooting a “horrific massacre.”

The sheriff’s office conducted a narcotics-related search warrant at the residence last week, Boudreaux said.

Investigators are interviewing neighbors and survivors.

