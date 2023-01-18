Suspect arrested after video of barista kidnapping attempt goes viral

Surveillance video shows a man trying to pull a barista through a drive-through window in Auburn, Wash., on Jan. 16. (Video: Auburn Police Department)

Police in Washington state have arrested a suspect in the kidnapping attempt of a barista, caught on camera, at a drive-through near Seattle. Auburn police said “overwhelming” support from the community on their lookout call led to the arrest. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the now viral video from Jan. 16, a man sharply pulls a barista’s hands when she hands him change. As the cash falls, he throws a looped ziptie toward the barista in an attempt to drag her through the window. The victim fights back and manages to shut the window. The suspect drives off after a brief pause.

Police had sought information from the public, sharing a close-up of a large tattoo on the man’s left forearm, visible in the video, that appeared to read “Chevrolet.” A side profile of the man is visible in the surveillance footage, which has been viewed more than 2 million times on Twitter.

“Thanks to a number of tips we were able to locate the suspect at his home in Auburn,” the department said Tuesday in a statement. A search of the suspect’s truck, they said, linked him to the crime.

The name of the suspect will be released once the man is formally charged, police said, adding that he is expected to face kidnapping charges.

UPDATE: After overwhelming support from the community, APD has arrested a suspect in this case. https://t.co/OG4z7a5m0T — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) January 17, 2023

Kolby Crossley, a spokesperson for the department, told Kiro 7, a local CBS affiliate, that the suspect seemed to have put some thought into his plan and that the barista was working alone.

Baristas at drive-throughs, he said, “are in vulnerable positions because they’re usually controlling those spots by themselves at early hours in the morning when it’s dark outside. But this barista did an awesome job of protecting herself and fighting this person off.”

Last year, a man in Connecticut was arrested after getting caught on camera shouting profanities at employees of a smoothie store and using an anti-immigrant slur.

