Biden pledges help as he visits a damaged California

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

APTOS, Calif. — From the air and ground, President Biden surveyed California’s most rain-ravaged communities Thursday in a show of federal solidarity in a state that has come to typify the nation’s weather extremes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Biden stopped along the Central Coast for several hours, visiting businesses, homeowners and the emergency services crews who have battled blizzards and floods for weeks. The stops took him into two of the state’s hardest-hit enclaves, but nearly every corner of reliably Democratic California was affected by the recent rains. Some initial damage estimates place the cost at $1 billion.

The visit, following Biden’s federal disaster declarations that cover six California counties and open the door to tens of millions of dollars in assistance from Washington, took advantage of a break in what has been three weeks of unrelenting rain and snow in the west. The coastal drenchings and Sierra Nevada blizzards broke some records in a state parched by severe drought for the past three years.

But the much-needed rain and snowpack, now more than double the historic averages for this time of year, came with tragedy. Flooding, falling trees and other fallout from the violent weather killed at least 20 people, in one case sweeping a 5-year-old boy from his mother’s hands in a muddy torrent. He has not been found.

“The federal government is not leaving its responsibility until it’s all fixed,” Biden said at the end of his hours-long tour of the damage. “We know some of the destruction is going to take years to fully recover and rebuild. But we’ve got to rebuild. Not just rebuild. We got to rebuild better.”

Along his route, Biden drew larger than usual crowds for a visit to a disaster site. He was also joined for much of his tour by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who has positioned himself publicly in recent months as an unabashed spokesman for a more assertive Democratic Party — an implicit if unspecific dig at the president’s more staid strategy.

His unvarnished comments and spending on billboards in other states that criticize the policies of Republican governors have focused attention on Newsom’s potential national ambitions, now complicated by electoral calendars and other Democratic rivals.

At times, Newsom’s more pugnacious tone has overshadowed Biden’s message, creating a generational and stylistic contrast between the two Democrats. Some White House officials and Biden allies have grown frustrated by comparisons, pointing to Biden’s ability to build a broader coalition than Newsom and noting that the two agree on policy.

Newsom has won three statewide races since 2018 — his election as governor, his easy defeat of a recall effort against him in 2021 and his landslide reelection in November. In California, Democrats outnumber Republicans on the voter rolls by a roughly 2 to 1 margin, and Newsom has enjoyed large budget surpluses for much of his time in office. This year’s budget, though, has come with the first of what could be a few years of deficits.

From his safe political position within the state, Newsom has looked beyond California’s borders, at times to the chagrin of party leaders anxious to avoid talk of a divided party. He has argued for a far more aggressive Democratic messaging campaign around policies that have broad national support, focusing his attention particular on abortion rights and on gun control.

Last May, following the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would end abortion as a federal right, Newsom wondered aloud to reporters and abortion rights activists, “Where the hell is my party?”

“Why aren’t we standing up more firmly, more resolutely?” he said at a gathering of media and Planned Parenthood volunteers in Los Angeles. “Why aren’t we calling this out? This is a concerted, coordinated effort and yes, they’re winning. They are. They have been. Let’s acknowledge that. We need to stand up. Where’s the counteroffensive?”

The criticism, while raising Newsom’s national political profile among Democratic activists, also drew an annoyed response from a fellow San Francisco Democrat, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In an interview with CBS News, Pelosi said pointedly of Newsom’s comments, “I have no idea why anyone would make that statement unless they were unaware of the fight that is going on.”

But despite adopting a more activist profile, Newsom has been largely deferential to Biden, who received a few visible pats on the back from the governor as the two toured damaged neighborhoods.

Newsom has repeatedly ruled out challenging Biden, who in coming weeks is expected to announce his plans to seek reelection in 2024.

Newsom’s ambitions became an issue in his own reelection effort last year when his Republican opponent, State Sen. Brian Dahle, suggested the governor was only seeking reelection as a springboard to the presidency. In a debate, Newsom pledged to serve out his second term, which ends in 2027, after the next presidential contest.

Newsom is also not alone in the line of California Democrats who may want to succeed Biden, if he runs for reelection and wins. Vice President Harris is, like Newsom, a Democrat born in the Bay Area and, given her experience in federal office, may be viewed as the more logical California candidate to succeed the president.

But the strategic differences were only background Thursday as the president viewed on-the-ground devastation in this coastal city south, over mountains and redwood forests, of Silicon Valley. He also visited Santa Cruz, just north up Highway One along the coast from here.

At the end of the tour, Newsom praised Biden for the visit, saying it “gives all of us, you know, a little bit more confidence in our fate and future and the world we’re trying to build.”

“One of the things that I’ve long admired, I think the American people admire about this president, is they’re few people with the empathy, the care and compassion that he has,” Newsom said in introducing Biden. “You see that demonstrated in times like this.”

For his part, Biden called Newsom’s work during the storms and previous fires “astounding.”

The president’s trip involved twice as much time in the air to travel to and from California as it did time on the ground. But it was in line with his desire to travel to areas of the country dealing with natural disasters.

From the earliest days of his presidency, Biden has made it a point to pay particular attention to the planning for and recovery from such crises, having watched several of his predecessors struggle in unexpected ways. George W. Bush was criticized for his administration’s failure to prepare for Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and then for not providing adequate resources in the storm’s aftermath.

During his term, Donald Trump lashed out amid disasters at some of the states that had not supported him in the 2016 election — with California often a particular focus of his ire. In 2019, he threatened to cut off federal aid to California as it dealt with wildfires. He accused Newsom of mismanagement, later relenting after Newsom called to make a personal appeal.

Biden has often called governors of both parties in the immediate aftermath of disasters, at times earning praise from Republicans who otherwise disagree with his policies. He has been quick to sign federal disaster declarations to help unleash federal money and resources.

When he traveled to a conservative area of Kentucky a year ago, he was met with a community that didn’t vote for him but expressed gratitude that he came to help them recover from deadly tornadoes. In October, he toured Florida areas damaged by Hurricane Ian alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). The two men have criticized one another over policy and politics but displayed at least a temporary partnership amid disaster.

Biden also traveled to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, seeking to draw a contrast with Trump’s trip in 2017 when he tossed rolls of paper towels into a crowd of storm victims in a suburb of San Juan after Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Asked about Biden’s relationship with Newsom, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told reporters aboard Air Force One, “I can’t speak to what their relationship is, but I know they have been in close contact throughout this event.”

Criswell noted that 500 federal employees have been sent to California to help in the recovery.

“We’ve never seen nine atmospheric rivers in a period of just a few weeks like this,” she continued. “So we have to be prepared for this increase in the number of weather events and severe weather events that we’re seeing.”

Viser reported from Aptos and Wilson from Santa Barbara.

