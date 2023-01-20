Trans artist rebinds Harry Potter series to erase J.K. Rowling’s name

Listen Gift Article Share

Laur Flom spends hundreds of hours ripping off the covers of Harry Potter books, tearing out their title pages and rebuilding them with self-designed covers that don’t mention who wrote them. All so that she will not be named. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Flom, who is transgender and identifies as nonbinary, is a 23-year-old bartender in Toronto but moonlights as a printmaker and “book artist.” A Harry Potter fan since childhood, Flom says they were hurt by J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments in recent years. So about a year ago, Flom started a project to remove all mentions of the author’s name and rebind the entire series with self-designed, self-made covers and end pages. Under the username @sensitivequeer, Flom has posted dozens of short videos to TikTok documenting their efforts.

Since January 2022, Flom has rebound some 30 books — four complete sets of the seven-book series, one of which they kept, and two individual books for separate clients. Each book takes about 12 hours to finish, and Flom allots two months to do a full set, for which they charge about $1,185.

Although Flom initially intended to only make a set for their own bookshelf, the project struck a chord after some of their videos went viral. One of the most recent, a 1:46-minute clip showing Flom rebinding “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” from start to finish, has racked up more than 2.6 million views.

“A lot of people tell me about their own confliction and their own feelings about interacting with Harry Potter as trans people or as queer people and are interested in the way that I’m going about it,” Flom told The Washington Post. “You have people that I think are just happy to have another option outside of supporting J.K. Rowling.”

Flom started reading and watching Harry Potter books and movies in middle school. Entranced, they plunged into the Harry Potter universe, and their parents soon got them a box set of the entire series. Flom fell in love with all of it — the characters, the magic, the real-life places with secret entrances to a hidden and fantastical wonderland of giant talking snakes, grouchy talking hats and a boarding school inside a castle teaching young wizards the basics of sorcery and witchcraft.

“I really enjoyed the world that it created — that she created. I just fell in love with the series completely,” Flom said.

The rose-colored glasses eventually came off. In 2019, many fans were shocked when Rowling backed an anti-trans researcher who’d gotten fired for tweeting that women can’t “change” their biological sex. The author continued to wade into the discourse over the years, leading GLAAD to accuse Rowling of repeatedly spreading “harmful and disproven theories about transgender people.” In June 2020, Rowling published a 3,000-word essay in which she doubled down on her “unscientific and patently false ideas,” according to GLAAD.

“Things that she said have hurt me and hurt all trans people,” Flom said.

A representative for Rowling declined to comment on Flom’s project and the accusations of transphobia. Scholastic and Bloomsbury, which publish the Harry Potter books in the United States and U.K., respectively, did not respond to requests for comment from The Post.

Flom said that “Rowling’s views on people like me … definitely hurt.” They wrestled with whether to re-engage with the Harry Potter universe that had enchanted their childhood or cut out all things Rowling from their life. Flom respects other trans people who choose to turn away from Rowling completely but boycotting Harry Potter didn’t feel effective to them. After more than two decades, the books and movies are entrenched, “a huge cultural touchstone for so many of us.” Rowling’s still raking in cash as Harry Potter-themed products and attractions keep hitting the market.

“Harry Potter and J.K. Rowling in general — they’re too big to deplatform,” Flom said, adding that a boycott “feels like I’m not affecting her at all.”

And deleting Rowling’s name from the books doesn’t remove her from what she created, Flom said. That’s impossible. Her way of thinking is ingrained in what she wrote, which Flom noted, has been criticized for being anti-Asian and fatphobic. Instead of ignoring the books, readers should analyze them critically to uncover and call out those kinds of prejudices, Flom said.

“Completely erasing her from that, that erases blame,” they said.

Still, Flom decided to find a middle way that would allow them to keep the baby while throwing out at least some of the bathwater. Initially inspired by spite and boredom, they got the idea while procrastinating over writing their college thesis. So Flom started the project to create something for their own library and welcomed the internet to follow along. As they posted more videos, Flom started making inroads into trans and Harry Potter TikTok communities. Some expressed support for what Flom was doing. A few said they wanted to commission Flom to make sets.

“That kind of snowballed into where we are today,” Flom said.

But the blowback has been fierce after the viral video found its way to J.K. Rowling fans and transphobes over the past few weeks, Flom said. Thousands have flocked to Flom’s TikTok to comment. Some argue that no matter what Rowling said or how problematic her views, she’s still the author of Harry Potter and should be recognized as such. Others echo her transphobic opinions, arguing that “she’s stating facts,” Flom said. Then there are those who spew transphobic and antisemitic hate, which Flom, who’s Jewish, roots out and deletes so their followers don’t have to see it.

“It’s not easy, but I think I do have a responsibility considering it’s my video. I have a responsibility to the people that are viewing it … to make sure that they’re not having to read hateful things.”

But at its core, Flom’s project has always been one that’s more or less personal. They wanted a full set of the books on their bookshelf but didn’t want Rowling’s name on them. Now they have that. Since the project began, others said they wanted that, too, and Flom said they’re glad to have helped.

“This project didn’t start off as something largely political … it started off as something that was just for me, and I thought it was kind of a funny thing to share on the internet.”

Then a community grew around the project. It’s still growing, despite the haters. Flom said that community is coming to the realization that, while Harry Potter is too big to deplatform, it’s so big that it overshadows the person who started it — almost to the point where she can be ignored.

“I’ve heard from a lot of people that they feel that Harry Potter has … become something bigger than her,” Flom said. “And I — we can experience the world without necessarily thinking about her.”

