Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries ‘longtime love’ on 93rd birthday

Buzz Aldrin, the storied astronaut and former Korean War fighter pilot who decades ago made history by walking on the moon, announced Saturday that he married his “longtime love” in Los Angeles on his 93rd birthday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot,” Aldrin tweeted on Saturday. “We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers.”

Aldrin also tweeted photos of the couple on their wedding day. He wore a black bowtie and a tuxedo adorned with badges, while Faur, 63, smiled in a long-sleeved dress with intricate lace as she held a bouquet of white and pink flowers.

On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers pic.twitter.com/VwMP4W30Tn — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 21, 2023

Aldrin — who rose to international fame when he landed on the moon with Neil Armstrong on the 1969 Apollo 11 mission — was married and divorced three times before wedding Faur, who is the executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures, according to her Instagram page.

Faur has a doctoral degree in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and has previously worked at the British chemical company Johnson Matthey as well as the California Hydrogen Business Council, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her social media accounts show photos of her and Aldrin traveling the world, riding helicopters and celebrating holidays together for the past few years.

Aldrin’s personal affairs last made headlines in 2019, when he dropped a lawsuit against his former manager and two of his adult children, who had filed and then later dropped petitions seeking guardianship of his affairs.

He was previously married to Joan Ann Archer (married 1954-1974), Beverly Van Zile (1975-1978) and Lois Driggs Cannon (1988-2012).

Buzz Aldrin Ventures did not immediately respond to interview requests.

