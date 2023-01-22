At least nine dead in Monterey Park, Calif., shooting

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At least nine people have died in a shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said early Sunday. The incident took place on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue at 10:22 p.m. Saturday, the department said, on a night of Lunar New Year festivities in the area.

The sheriff’s department described the suspect as male but did not provide an identity or any more information.

“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are responding to assist Monterey Park Police Department with a shooting death investigation,” officials said.

Video footage circulating on social media showed a person being loaded into an emergency services vehicle on a stretcher, as well as police vehicles parked around a stage adorned in red lanterns and a banner that read, “Happy Year of the Rabbit!”

An official at Monterey Park Fire Department, which is assisting in the emergency response, confirmed to The Washington Post there had been multiple deaths.

The Lunar New Year festival, held in a small city outside Los Angeles where at least 65 percent of the population is Asian, was expected to end around 9 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story.

