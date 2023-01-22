Police hunt for answers after massacre at Monterey Park dance studio

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Police said the gunman who they think killed at least 10 people at a dance studio in Monterey Park was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday afternoon as officers closed in on his vehicle following a furious manhunt. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The massacre unfolded after Monterey Park had begun to celebrate the arrival of the Lunar New Year. It sent a wave of fear through this predominantly Asian suburb of Los Angeles, turning a festive occasion into one marked by grief and shock.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the suspect as 72-year old Huu Can Tran. He said the motive for the shooting — which he called “absolutely heartbreaking” and “heinous” — remained unclear.

“Our job is to collect every shred of this awful puzzle,” Luna told reporters Sunday. “We’re looking at every angle.”

Luna said Sunday afternoon the gunman was “possibly” in a white cargo van surrounded by police cars and SWAT vans in Torrance, Calif., which is about 40 minutes from Monterey Park by vehicle. “We believe there is a person inside the vehicle,” Luna said at an afternoon news briefing. “We don’t know their condition.”

After Luna spoke, officers broke a window and entered the van at about 1 p.m. local time.

The mass killing took place at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, police said, at a location on Garvey Avenue that is home to Star Ballroom Dance Studio. Ten people were pronounced dead at the scene, Luna said. At least 10 others were taken to hospitals.

Authorities said they think the gunman then went to a second dance studio in neighboring Alhambra, where patrons wrested a gun from him and no one was hurt.

The shooting in Monterey Park, which is east of downtown Los Angeles, was the country’s deadliest mass killing since May, when a gunman entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., and killed 19 children and two teachers.

President Biden said that he and first lady Jill Biden were “praying for those killed and injured” and that he was monitoring the situation.

He also noted that Monterey Park is home to one of the largest Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in the country. “Even as we continue searching for answers about this attack, we know how deeply this has impacted the AAPI community,” Biden said in a statement.

“Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said on Twitter Sunday morning. “Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence.”

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were assisting local authorities in the investigation. Luna told reporters that the weapon used in the attack was not a “high-powered assault rifle” but declined to provide further information. The ATF said it had conducted an “urgent trace” on a firearm thought to have been used in the killings.

California is widely considered to have the nation’s strictest gun laws. It requires a 10-day waiting period for all gun purchases. Background checks are required in nearly all cases, whether a gun is bought from a licensed dealer or from someone posting an ad online.

In Monterey Park, residents were reeling. The city is home to about 61,000 people and at least 65 percent are Asian, according to the latest census figures. This weekend’s public Lunar New Year celebrations were taking place for the first time in three years following pandemic-related cancellations.

“We thought we were finally getting back to normal, and then to have this horrible thing happen — it’s shattering,” said Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), referring to the shooting in her district.

Chu said the violence will deepen a sense of insecurity in the community, which was already grappling with the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic.

Police in cities across the country, including San Francisco, New York, Houston and Washington said they would increase security and patrols at Lunar New Year events.

Also referred to as Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays in large parts of Asia. This year, the festival is being recognized for the first time as an official state holiday in California.

In Monterey Park, the city had planned a two-day street carnival along Garvey Avenue beginning Saturday to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. There were food stalls, games, dragon dance performers and a large stage decorated with red lanterns. The first day of festivities wrapped up at 9 p.m., just a block away from where the shooting took place.

At 10:22 p.m. Saturday, police began receiving 911 calls from the dance hall on the western end of Garvey Avenue and responded within minutes, they said. Star Ballroom Dance Studio was founded in 1990 and was open seven days a week, according to its website, offering group and private lessons on a large, glossy, wooden dance floor.

When law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, they saw screaming patrons pouring out of the location, Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told reporters. Officers found gunshot victims inside, he said.

The authorities did not identify those killed or injured. Luna said he thought five men and five women were killed in the shooting. Four of the victims were taken to LAC+USC Medical Center, according to a statement from chief executive Jorge Orozco. He did not provide additional details on their status.

Dariusz Michalski, a longtime professional ballroom dancer who has taught at Star Dance for 12 years, said the community of people connected to the studio was devastated. “We’re all a big dance family,” he said in a phone interview. Many are simply “speechless — very, very sad in this moment.”

As news spread of a gunman opening fire in the studio, the community of dancers was “exchanging information between each other and praying,” Michalski said. He had learned of some beloved Star Dance community members who were injured and killed, he said, calling the news “just heartbreaking.”

The clientele at Star Dance is largely Chinese, Michalski said, reflecting the neighborhood. Most of the students are middle-aged or older, he said.

The instructors include award-winning professional dancers from around the world, and Michalski described the studio as a cheerful place to work. “Walking in is just like a home of happy people,” Michalski said. He said he did not recognize the suspect shown in a photo distributed by the sheriff’s office.

At the time of the shooting, Star Dance was hosting its own Lunar New Year party, Michalski said. That evening, he and the owner of the studio, Maria Liang, were attending a dance competition and gala at a hotel in Orange County. He said Liang left the event about 30 minutes before the attack. She found out what happened when she arrived back in Monterey Park, Michalski said, and rushed to try to help.

A longtime resident and shopkeeper who asked to be identified only as Yin said the community is generally safe. He knows the dance studio, where there have been occasional problems — fights, drinking, but “nothing like this,” Yin said in Chinese. After the shooting, city authorities canceled the second day of the Lunar New Year festival. On Sunday, some vendors were tearing down their stalls.

The gunman’s second purported destination, the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, sits across from rows of apartment buildings in nearby Alhambra. On Sunday, the curtains at the studio were drawn. An employee entered and then hurried out without saying anything. No other movement was visible. A handwritten sign on the door said the venue was closed because of the shooting in Monterey Park.

Annabelle Timsit in London; Reis Thebault and Eileen Guo in Monterey Park; Todd Frankel, Fenit Nirappil, Maria Iati, Maham Javaid in Washington; and Leo Sands and Kelly Kasulis Cho in Seoul contributed to this report.

