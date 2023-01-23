At least 7 killed in Half Moon Bay, Calif., shootings; suspect in custody

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Seven people were killed Monday in two shootings in Half Moon Bay, Calif., San Mateo Sheriff Christina Corpus said. Police arrested a suspect, 67-year-old Zhao Chunli of Half Moon Bay. Video broadcast by local news stations showed a male suspect in a red, long-sleeve shirt, dark-colored vest and baseball cap apprehended in a parking lot by several armed police officers on Monday.

The coastal town, located about a 40-minute drive from San Francisco, has a population of under 11,400 people.

About 3:48 p.m. Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office tweeted that it was responding to a shooting with multiple victims around Highway 92 and the Half Moon Bay city limits. Within about an hour, the it announced that it had apprehended the suspect.

“We are sickened by today’s tragedy in Half Moon Bay. The scourge of gun violence has sadly hit home,” Dave Pine, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement Monday. “We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park. Gun violence must stop.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that he was at a hospital meeting with victims of another mass shooting when he was “pulled away” to be briefed about the one in Half Moon Bay. Ten people died of gunshot wounds from a shooting in and around a dance studio in Monterey Park, a city outside Los Angeles, on Saturday.

“Tragedy upon tragedy,” Newsom tweeted.

This is a developing story.

