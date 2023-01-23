The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Police investigate Monterey Park shooter’s weapons, history; motive unknown

Residents in Monterey Park, Calif., shared their experiences of hearing about the shooting that killed 10 people at a ballroom dance hall on Jan 21. (Video: Joyce Koh/The Washington Post)
By
, 
, 
and 
 
clock iconUpdated 1 min ago

Investigators are delving into the history of the shooter who killed five men and five women inside a dance hall in Monterey Park, Calif., as law enforcement and the community grapple with the mass killing in the Los Angeles suburb on the eve of the Lunar New Year.

In the aftermath of the shooting, which left at least 10 others injured, Huu Can Tran’s motive remained unclear, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. Tran shot and killed himself as law enforcement officers closed in on him after a manhunt.

The shooting, which happened shortly after the majority-Asian city’s Lunar New Year celebration, initially raised fears of a hate crime. Although that was not ruled out, officials said Tran was of Asian descent. Questions also remained about the weapon Tran used, as Luna said law enforcement had recovered a semiautomatic pistol that he did not think was legal in California, which has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation.

Here’s what to know

  • The 10 victims were pronounced dead at the scene and were “probably” all of Asian descent, Luna said. He said that investigators have not yet identified the victims but that they were in their 50s, 60s, 70s and possibly older.
  • Law enforcement found “several pieces of evidence” in the van where Tran shot and killed himself that link him to the shooting, Luna said. They were serving search warrants Sunday night.
  • Officials said an incident that took place in the neighboring city of Alhambra minutes after the Monterey Park shooting at Star Ballroom Dance Studio may be related. In Alhambra, Tran walked into the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio with a gun before two people wrestled the weapon away from him, authorities said.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

The 10 victims were pronounced dead at the scene and were “probably” all of Asian descent, Luna said. He said that investigators have not yet identified the victims but that they were in their 50s, 60s, 70s and possibly older.
Law enforcement found “several pieces of evidence” in the van where Tran shot and killed himself that link him to the shooting, Luna said. They were serving search warrants Sunday night.
Officials said an incident that took place in the neighboring city of Alhambra minutes after the Monterey Park shooting at Star Ballroom Dance Studio may be related. In Alhambra, Tran walked into the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio with a gun before two people wrestled the weapon away from him, authorities said.

1/3

End of carousel
Live contributors 4
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
BryanPietsch
KellyKasulis Cho
LeoSands
AnnabelleTimsit

1/4

End of carousel
Loading...