Live updates Police investigate Monterey Park shooter’s weapons, history; motive unknown

In the aftermath of the shooting, which left at least 10 others injured, Huu Can Tran’s motive remained unclear, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. Tran shot and killed himself as law enforcement officers closed in on him after a manhunt.

Investigators are delving into the history of the shooter who killed five men and five women inside a dance hall in Monterey Park, Calif., as law enforcement and the community grapple with the mass killing in the Los Angeles suburb on the eve of the Lunar New Year .

The shooting, which happened shortly after the majority-Asian city’s Lunar New Year celebration, initially raised fears of a hate crime. Although that was not ruled out, officials said Tran was of Asian descent. Questions also remained about the weapon Tran used, as Luna said law enforcement had recovered a semiautomatic pistol that he did not think was legal in California, which has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation.