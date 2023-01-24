Half Moon Bay massacre is California’s third mass shooting in three days

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

California has grappled with three mass shootings in three days that have left at least 19 people dead. Around the tranquil coastal town of Half Moon Bay, a pair of related shootings at two locations Monday killed seven people and left one person critically injured. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7 dead in Half Moon Bay as California confronts another mass killing It was California’s second mass killing in three days, after a gunman shot down 11 people at a dance studio in Monterey Park, just outside Los Angeles, on Saturday.

In Oakland, police said one person was killed and seven others injured in a “shooting between several individuals” on Monday night, with homicide investigators taking over the ongoing investigation.

The Oakland incident was listed in the database of 2023 mass shootings by the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research organization, which defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter. Already, the group has counted 39 mass shootings in the United States, in just the first month of 2023 — including the latest three in California.

“Tragedy upon tragedy,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tweeted. He said he was at a hospital with victims of Saturday’s mass killing in Monterey Park when he was pulled away for a briefing about Half Moon Bay.

California State Assembly member Marc Berman said he had been at a vigil for the Monterey Park victims just hours before hearing of victims in Half Moon Bay. “Before we’ve even had a chance to mourn them, there is yet another mass shooting.”

These communities join a mounting list of American cities and towns reeling from shooting rampages in schools, grocery stores, houses of worship, nightclubs and other shared spaces around the country.

The carnage in Monterey Park shook a largely Asian community just as Lunar New Year celebrations were beginning. The L.A. County Sheriff identified the suspect, a 72-year-old man of Asian descent, and said the motive remained unclear.

A motive also remains unknown in the Northern California town of Half Moon Bay, where police said they arrested a suspect and recovered a semiautomatic handgun after finding victims at two farms.

That rampage, in San Mateo County, was also the second mass shooting in the Bay Area on Monday alone. The Oakland police statement said late Monday that the wounded victims there appeared to be in stable condition.

