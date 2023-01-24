Judge to consider release of final report from Ga. grand jury investigating Trump

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA— An Atlanta judge will hear arguments Tuesday on whether to release the final report of a special grand jury charged with investigating whether former president Donald Trump and his allies broke the law when they sought to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The hearing comes two weeks after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney declared the grand jury’s work complete and formally dissolved the panel. Now, after eight months of investigation and testimony, the issue is when – or if – the panel’s findings will be made public.

That debate is likely to draw conflicting views. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) is expected to pursue charges and could argue for parts, if not all, of the report to be unsealed in coming weeks. Attorneys for those who have been notified they are targets of the investigation, meanwhile, are likely to press McBurney to keep the report private indefinitely.

That group will not include attorneys for Trump, who said in a statement Monday that the former president was “never subpoenaed nor asked to come in voluntarily by this grand jury or anyone in the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.”

“We can assume that the grand jury did their job and looked at the facts and the law, as we have, and concluded there were no violations of the law by President Trump,” read the statement issued by attorneys Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little, Trump’s Georgia-based legal team.

Meanwhile, a coalition of media organizations filed a 109-page brief Monday urging McBurney to unseal the report, calling it a “matter of profound public interest that goes to the heart of the nation’s democratic forms of government.”

While McBurney is not expected to immediately rule on the report’s release, the hearing is likely to herald a new chapter in a sprawling criminal inquiry that could present fresh legal peril for Trump and his allies. The report’s potential release comes against the backdrop of other investigations into alleged efforts by Trump and his supporters to subvert the 2020 election results in key battleground states.

Last month, the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol issued its final 800-plus-page report, which cited evidence from thousands of documents and more than 1,000 witness interviews. The committee was not conducting a criminal investigation, and its conclusions therefore have no legal bearing. Still, it argued that Trump, with the help of allies, orchestrated a plan to stay in office despite his election loss.

In recent weeks, a special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland issued subpoenas to election officials in states including Georgia, as well as Trump campaign associates, as part of a Justice Department inquiry into the efforts Trump and his allies undertook to reverse his 2020 defeat.

In Fulton County, Willis will decide whether to criminally charge Trump or his allies. But her decision is likely to be heavily influenced — and perhaps given political cover — by the findings of the Atlanta-area residents randomly selected in May to serve on the special grand jury.

The investigative body of 23 jurors and three alternates picked from a pool of residents from Atlanta and its suburbs was given full subpoena power for documents and the ability to call witnesses. The jurors’ identities have not been made public — and may never be.

From June to December, a litany of prominent Republicans appeared before the committee, including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, along with dozens of other witnesses — including some who have not previously given public testimony on what they knew about Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

Willis, a longtime Fulton County prosecutor who was elected as district attorney in 2020, launched her investigation into alleged election interference days after a recording was made public of a January 2021 phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urging him to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat in Georgia. It was one of several calls Trump and his associates made to Georgia officials prodding them to undertake efforts that would change the results of the state’s presidential election, which Trump lost by fewer than 12,000 votes.

In the two years since, Willis has indicated publicly and in court filings that her office’s investigation has expanded to include several other lines of inquiry, including false claims of election fraud that Giuliani and other Trump associates made to Georgia state lawmakers; threats and harassment against Georgia election workers; and alleged efforts by unauthorized individuals to breach election data from voting machines in Coffee County, Ga.

Another intense focus of Willis’s inquiry has been the creation of an alternate slate of Republican electors who met at the Georgia Capitol in December 2020 and signed certificates falsely claiming Trump had won the election in Georgia. In court filings, attorneys for the “fake electors” have said their clients were merely acting to preserve Trump’s rights amid a lawsuit seeking to overturn the Georgia election results, which had already been certified by the state.

But those actions have drawn scrutiny from state and federal investigators — including Willis — who are examining the larger coordinated plan behind it, including the involvement of Trump, the former president’s attorneys and top advisers as well as state and local Republican operatives. They are also investigating whether the “fake elector” scheme was intended to disrupt the transfer of power during Congress’s certification of the presidential election votes.

In court filings, Willis has described her investigation as an examination of “multi-state, coordinated efforts to influence the results of the November 2020 elections in Georgia and elsewhere.” She has publicly said that she is looking not only at potential violations of state law but also criminal conspiracy — hinting that she may employ Georgia’s expansive statute on racketeering to prosecute the case, as she has in other high-profile trials in Fulton County, including an ongoing case against the rap artist Young Thug.

In September, Willis told The Washington Post that her team had found credible allegations that crimes had been committed. “If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences,” Willis said.

At least 18 people have been notified they are targets of the election interference investigation, according to court documents and statements from their attorneys. That list includes Giuliani, who was serving as Trump’s lawyer at the time, and all the alternate Republican electors — a group that includes David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party.

Willis’s office has not said whether Trump is a “target” of the Fulton County investigation, which the former president has called a “witch hunt.”

On Monday, Trump’s Georgia-based legal team, in a statement, implied there had been no formal contact between the former president and his legal team and Fulton County prosecutors. “We have never been a part of this process,” the attorneys said.

They did not respond when asked if Trump had been given notice that he’s a target of the investigation.

Tuesday’s hearing on the special grand jury report could offer some additional clarity, as attorneys for potential targets are expected to appear in court to make arguments about whether the document should be released, even as they have not been privy to what it says.

Under Georgia law, special grand juries are distinct from regular grand juries because the panel can focus extensively on a specific investigation for a longer time. A special grand jury cannot issue indictments, but it can publish a report of its findings along with recommendations.

In his order dissolving the special grand jury and scheduling a hearing over its report, McBurney said the panel had “certified that it voted to recommend that its report be published” and pointed to a provision in Georgia state law that suggests the request to release its findings is “mandatory.”

But McBurney also invited debate on whether the special grand jury’s report “constitutes a presentment” under that same Georgia law — a legal term of art typically used to describe a report that recommends indictments, which the Fulton County panel cannot do. The judge also pointed to a 1961 Georgia appeals court decision that found grand juries cannot “impugn” or suggest misconduct of a public official unless those accusations are included in an indictment.

That could keep the report under seal – at least for the time being. Though lawyers for a coalition of media organization argued that much of the information about the investigation has already been in the public sphere — pointing to findings from the Jan. 6 committee.

