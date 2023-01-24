The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

What we know about the Half Moon Bay shooting suspect

January 24, 2023 at 1:52 p.m. EST
Zhao Chunli. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Department /AP)

Authorities arrested 66-year-old Zhao Chunli of Half Moon Bay in connection with shootings at the Mountain Mushroom Farm and Concord Farms on Monday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said. Here’s what we know about the suspect.

  • He was arrested at 4:40 p.m. on Monday after being located in a vehicle in the parking lot of a San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office substation. Video footage of the arrest shows Zhao, wearing a cap and a red shirt, being wrangled to the ground by officers and led away in handcuffs.
  • The suspect did not actively surrender to authorities; he exited the vehicle and was taken into custody, Eamonn Allen, a spokesman with the sheriff’s office said at a news conference on Tuesday.
  • Zhao was employed at the Mountain Mushroom Farm and is believed to have acted alone in the shootings, Corpus said.
  • The motive of the shooting remains unclear, officials said. “All of the evidence we have right now points to a workplace violence incident,” said Allen. Corpus added that the victims and the suspect “may have been co-workers”.
  • Authorities recovered a semiautomatic handgun from the vehicle Zhao exited. It was believed to be the only weapon involved in the shootings. The handgun was legally purchased and owned by the suspect, said Allen. Officials did not reveal the make or model of the suspect’s weapon.
  • The sheriff’s office is not releasing the suspect’s criminal history, said Allen, while adding that “No specific indicators that would have led us to believe that he [Zhao Chunli] was capable of something like this.”
  • Zhao remains in custody and is “fully cooperating” with officials, Corpus said. The charges he faces are yet to be determined and arraignment is scheduled for Jan 25, said San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

