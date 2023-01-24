There have been nearly 40 mass shootings so far this year

On Jan. 21, a shooter opened fire on the eve of Lunar New Year at a dance studio in Monterey Park, a majority-Asian Los Angeles suburb, killing 11 people. Two days later, related shootings at two locations around Half Moon Bay, near San Francisco, killed seven people.

There have already been 39 mass shootings in 2023 in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive. There have been more shootings than any other January on the database’s records, which go back to 2014.

Mass shootings — where four or more people, not including the shooter, are injured or killed — have averaged more than one per day in 2023. Every week has had at least six mass shootings.

January 2023 39 mass shootings* 7 dayS with NONE Monterey Half Moon Bay *As of January 23 January 2023 39 mass shootings* 7 dayS with NONE Monterey Half Moon Bay *As of January 23 January 2023 39 mass shootings* 7 days with NONE Monterey Half Moon Bay *As of January 23

The attacks come after several major shootings shook the country in 2022, including the killing of 21 of students and staff at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and a shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York that killed ten.

Mass shootings have been on the rise in recent years. In 2022, 647 such incidents occurred, down from a year before but higher than any other year since the Gun Violence Archive started tracking in 2014.

Mass shootings per year since 2014 690 647 610 417 383 348 336 336 273 39 ’23* ’18 ’19 ’20 ’22 ’15 ’16 ’17 ’14 ’21 *As of January 23 Mass shootings per year since 2014 690 647 610 417 383 348 336 336 273 39 ’23* ’18 ’19 ’20 ’22 ’14 ’15 ’16 ’17 ’21 *As of January 23 Mass shootings per year since 2014 273 2014 336 2015 2016 383 348 2017 336 2018 417 2019 610 2020 690 2021 647 2022 2023* 39 *As of January 23

The toll is immense. Less than a month into 2023, mass shootings have already killed 70 people and injured 167 this year in America.

Data is from the Gun Violence Archive.

