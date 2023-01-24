Monterey Park shooting victims include ‘loving aunt’ and joyful dancer Women pause at a memorial at a vigil honoring the victims of a shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. A gunman killed multiple people late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community. (Ashley Landis/AP)

The Lunar New Year celebration began with revelers dancing under colorful lights. It ended with 11 lives cut violently short and memorial flowers piling up on the pavement. The mass killing at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Saturday night has devastated the majority-Asian community of Monterey Park, Calif., which residents affectionately refer to as the nation’s first suburban Chinatown. The men and women killed in the gunfire were all in their 50s, 60s and 70s, police said. They had gathered for what organizers described as the studio’s biggest party of the year.

By late Monday, the coroner’s office was still trying to contact family members of the deceased before making their identities public. The wounded — at least 10 people, some critically injured — continued to receive treatment at hospitals in greater Los Angeles.

Here’s what we know about some of the lives lost.

1. Mymy Nhan

Mymy Nhan, 65, was a regular at the dance studio for years before she was fatally shot at the Lunar New Year party.

She used to take Latin dance classes, and fellow student Marlene Xu said she knew right away that Nhan was an experienced dancer.

“She always, when you see her, she [was] always smiling and she loved to Latin dance,” Xu said.

When class was over and the students would sit with the teachers, Nhan would bring out snacks for the group, Xu recalled fondly. When Nhan had to leave early, she would still leave snacks behind for her classmates.

Dancing is “what she loved to do,” journalist Tiffany Liou, who said she is married to Nhan’s nephew, tweeted on behalf of Nhan’s family. “But unfairly, Saturday was her last dance.”

Liou shared a photo of Nhan grinning in a shimmery blue dress.

“If you knew her, you knew her warm smile and kindness was contagious,” the statement said. “She was a loving aunt, sister, daughter and friend. Mymy was our biggest cheerleader.”

2. Valentino Alvero

Ballroom dancing has always been Valentino Alvero’s “thing.” It’s what he was doing when he was killed during the Monterey Park shooting.

For years, the dance floor was where the 68-year-old had “found his joy,” his niece Karmel Kwan said. Of all the moments she has seen her uncle dance, her favorite was in February 2022, when a cousin got married in Las Vegas and Alvero was one of the most enthusiastic dancers at the reception.

“That’s just like his hobby, which is why it’s also heartbreaking because he just went there to have fun, and that’s how he goes,” Kwan said.

A father of two, grandfather to three and an uncle to many nieces and nephews, Alvero loved “fiercely” and was the “life of any party,” his family said in a statement Monday night.

“We hope that he danced to his heart’s content until the very end and hope that he is now dancing in heaven,” the Alvero family said.

— Daniel Wu, Meryl Kornfield, Maria Paul, Brittany Shammas, Kelly Kasulis Cho, Danielle Paquette, Silvia Foster-Frau, Praveena Somasundaram contributed to this report

