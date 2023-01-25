Trial underway for S.C. lawyer accused of killing wife, son

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The trial of Alex Murdaugh, the one-time patriarch of a multigenerational legal dynasty in South Carolina who is now accused of killing his wife and son, began Wednesday. Murdaugh faces charges in the killings of his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul. Both were fatally shot in June 2021 outside the family’s 1,772-acre rural estate in Islandton.

Murdaugh was indicted in July 2022 after 13 months of speculation that drew national attention to the state’s Lowcountry, The Washington Post has reported. He is also accused of taking part in a multimillion-dollar insurance fraud scheme, with prosecutors saying he defrauded $8.4 million from victims.

Creighton Waters, the state’s lead prosecutor, said forensic evidence and cellphone data help show that Murdaugh shot and killed his wife and son before calling his wife in an attempt to create an alibi.

Advertisement

“Once you get [to] the end of that journey and you have a chance to deliberate, the evidence is going to be such that you’re going to reach the inescapable conclusion that Alex,” Waters said to the jury, pointing across the courtroom to Murdaugh, “murdered Maggie and Paul. That he was the storm. That the storm was coming for them, and the storm arrived on June 7, 2021, just like the storms that are heading here right now.”

Murdaugh’s defense attorney Dick Harpootlian told jurors to be fair.

“You were picked because you said you could follow the law. You were picked because Alex Murdaugh believes you can be fair,” he said.

State law indicates that, if convicted of murder, Murdaugh could face the death penalty, The Post has reported previously.

Check back for more on this developing story.

GiftOutline Gift Article