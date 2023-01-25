Suspect accused of killing seven in Half Moon Bay to appear in court

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. – Authorities said the gunman accused of killing seven people at two farms in an incident of “workplace violence” is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon to face charges for the massacre.
Authorities apprehended Zhao within hours of the shooting after he parked his SUV at the local sheriff’s office. He is cooperating with investigators, said Christina Corpus, the sheriff of San Mateo County.
Few details have emerged about the suspect. Police said Zhao was employed at Mountain Mushroom Farm, the first location where he opened fire. Four people were killed, authorities said, while a fifth was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition following surgery.
The gunman’s next target was Concord Farms, about three miles away. Three people were killed there, police said. Five men and two women were killed in the two attacks, Corpus told reporters, and the victims were of Hispanic and Asian descent.
Congresswoman Anna G. Eshoo (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that the victims had been killed “execution-style.” Corpus, the sheriff, declined to comment on that characterization, saying she could not release the details of an ongoing investigation.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said he learned about the shootings in the Half Moon Bay area as he was consoling victims of another mass killing two days earlier in Monterey Park, outside Los Angeles.
Newsom lashed out at Republicans at a news conference in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday afternoon, blaming them for inaction on gun violence. The governor reserved particular ire for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), whom he accused of ignoring the two recent mass killings in his home state.
A spokeswoman for McCarthy said Tuesday that the flags at the U.S. Capitol would be flown at half-staff “to honor the lives lost and victims impacted due to the tragic events from this weekend.”
Newsom emphasized the vulnerability of the farm workers targeted in Monday’s shootings. He said the workers were living in shipping containers and earning $9 an hour, well below California’s minimum wage.
Newsom met with some of the workers who witnessed the shooting, he said, immigrants from China who spoke via a translator. When they heard gunfire and saw their friends fall, they initially thought they were acting, Newsom said.
“They didn’t even know how to comprehend a gunshot wound,” Newsom said. “It’s not something they’ve ever experienced. Only in America do we see this kind of carnage.”
Corpus said authorities believe that Monday’s attack was an incident of “workplace violence.” It is unclear whether Zhao has a direct connection to the second farm that was targeted. He used a legally purchased semiautomatic handgun in the shooting, Corpus said.
Steve Wagstaffe, the county district attorney, said Zhao would be arraigned Wednesday afternoon, with the precise charges still to be determined.
Court records show that in 2013, Zhao was the subject of a temporary restraining order. A former roommate and co-worker accused Zhao of attempting to suffocate him with a pillow and threatening to kill him, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing court records. The two men worked together at a restaurant in San Jose, the paper reported.
On Tuesday, a San Mateo County sheriff’s cruiser blocked the driveway leading to Mountain Mushroom Farm, the site of the first killings. A cluster of farm buildings was partially visible, set amid cypress and eucalyptus trees on a sloping hillside a couple of miles inland from the Pacific Coast.
Neighbors described the violence as starkly out of character for the community and its network of generations-old family farms. At Fabbri Home and Garden, located in front of the mushroom farm, manager Oracio Ramirez, 47, said he was enjoying a day off when the shots rang out Monday.
“I’ve never heard or seen anything like this before,” he said.
Justine McDaniel and Meryl Kornfield in Washington contributed reporting.
More on the California shootings
The latest: California has grappled with two mass killings in three days. A weekend shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park left 11 people dead, and seven people were killed in related shootings at two locations around Half Moon Bay.
The victims: The identified Monterey Park shooting victims include a “loving aunt” and a joyful dancer. The people killed in the gunfire were all in their 50s, 60s and 70s, police said. Authorities have not released the victims’ identities in the Half Moon Bay shooting.
The suspects: Police identified the Monterey Park suspect as Huu Can Tran, a 72-year-old man of Asian descent, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday. Authorities arrested 67-year-old Zhao Chunli in connection with the Half Moon Bay shootings.
The weapon: Officers have described three guns they linked to the Monterey Park attacker: A rifle found in his home, a handgun recovered from his van and what they said was a modified semiautomatic taken away at the second dance studio. In the Half Moon Bay shootings, authorities recovered a semiautomatic handgun from the vehicle the suspect was located in. California’s gun laws are some of the strongest in the nation.