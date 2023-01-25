Fewer migrants crossing U.S. border unlawfully under expanded programs

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Federal officials said Wednesday the number of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela taken into custody on the southern border has decreased significantly since President Biden expanded special programs this month allowing migrants to apply to come to the United States legally. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Officials touted the success of the programs, which direct migrants to apply online and have a sponsor in the United States instead of trying border crossings, a day after Republican officials in 20 states filed a federal lawsuit in Texas to halt the programs. Republicans say the programs amount to an end-run around immigration laws, while Biden administration officials say the latest preliminary apprehension figures show that their policies can help ease the influx on the border.

“These expanded border enforcement measures are working,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. “It is incomprehensible that some states who stand to benefit from these highly effective enforcement measures are seeking to block them and cause more irregular migration at our southern border.”

Senior administration officials said in a news conference Wednesday that the number of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela attempting to cross the border illegally had dropped from a seven-day average of 3,367 migrants a day on Dec. 11 to a seven-day average of 115 per day, a 97 percent drop, putting January on track to post the lowest number of monthly apprehensions since February 2021. At that time, officials took more than 100,000 migrants into custody on the southern border.

Officials made more than 250,000 apprehensions in December, federal records show.

Biden announced the new measures on Jan. 5 after successive years of record apprehensions on the southern border and growing concern that high numbers of migrants were arriving from countries that are difficult for the U.S. to send them back to, such as the authoritarian regimes of Nicaragua and Venezuela. The president said he had urged Congress to update immigration laws to address the issue, and said he was expanding the programs, known as parole, because Republican lawmakers refused to act.

Under the programs, migrants must have a U.S. sponsor willing to support them financially, pass security background checks and pay their own airfare to the United States. Once they arrive, they can stay for up to two years and apply for a work permit and potentially, asylum, if they are fleeing persecution. Anyone who crosses the border illegally is disqualified from the program and could be expelled to Mexico.

The U.S. has said it will accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Thousands of migrants have applied for the programs and 1,700 people from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua have already arrived, officials said Wednesday.

Several thousand Venezuelans have arrived under a parole program that began in October with a cap of 24,000 people and was expanded this month. Officials said the number of Venezuelan migrants apprehended at the southern border have dropped from about 1,100 a day to an average of 100 a day in January.

Parole is a 1950s-era program that allows the government to admit migrants who otherwise have no legal permission to come to the U.S. for humanitarian reasons or for a significant public benefit. Officials must examine applications on a case-by-case basis and subject them to background and security checks.

The latest parole programs are modeled on similar initiatives for Ukrainians after the Russian invasion nearly a year ago and Afghans after the U.S. military withdrawal in August 2021.

Administration officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the preliminary numbers, said the latest figures show that migrants will skip attempting to cross the border, and paying smugglers thousands of dollars to cross through Mexico, if they can apply legally to enter the country.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, and representatives of 19 other states filed the lawsuit Tuesday seeking to halt the programs, saying the Department of Homeland Security has “effectively created a new visa program — without the formalities of legislation from Congress.”

“This flouts, rather than follows, the clear limits imposed by Congress,” the complaint says.

Roberto Velasco Álvarez, a senior official in the Mexican Foreign Ministry, said in an opinion piece published in Excelsior, a major newspaper in Mexico, that the U.S. program “has begun to produce important results,” including a sharp reduction in unauthorized immigration and the dangerous journeys that migrants take to reach the southern border. Mexico has agreed to accept up to 30,000 migrants a month from the four countries under Title 42, a public health order that allows the U.S. government to expel migrants who attempt to cross the border illegally, disqualifying them from parole.

